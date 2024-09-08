Mdou moctar. Picture: Ebru Yildiz

The Niger guitarist and singer and his band combine desert blues with combustible rock ’n’ roll energy.

It’s possibly not a coincidence that Mdou Moctar exists the stage at the end of tonight’s blistering 80-minute performance to the familiar, spandex-clad strains of Van Halen’s Jump.

The Niger-based Tuareg guitarist and singer’s music is firmly rooted in the desert blues idioms of the Sahara region. However, Moctar and his long-standing three-piece band – dressed in the brightly dyed gowns of traditional Tuareg attire – infuse the assouf style’s loping rhythms and call and response vocals with combustible rock ’n’ roll energy that often makes tonight’s proceedings resemble classic unhurried, heat-hazed Desert Blues grooves accelerated to double or even triple speed.

At the centre of the ensuing hugely exciting noise is Moctar’s hyperactive prowess as a lightning-speed, fluidly expressive guitarist, which suggests that he is intimately familiar with oeuvre of Jimi Hendrix and the flashier and heavier fretboard technicians who sought to emulate and escalate Hendrix’s technical skills.

At one point, the 38-year-old guitarist engages in a demonstration of tapping technique, a hard rock-orientated approach more readily associated with Eddie Van Halen than Desert Blues veterans à la Tinariwen or Ali Farka Toure.

The angry and defiant message of the lyrics on themes such as political unrest, social injustice and the legacy of colonialism is at least as important as the music on Moctar’s albums. As soon as the four musicians kick into the title track of this year’s much-acclaimed Funeral for Justice after an ominous opening intro, however, it’s clear that tonight’s performance (the last of a long tour, although there is no sign of any road-weary drops in intensity) is predominantly dedicated to showcasing the explosive potential of a tightknit band who are capable of infusing dauntingly complex musical structures with pure unadulterated power.

The result is a hugely compelling evening of turbo-charged desert blues, sprinkled liberally with rarely self-indulgent guitar heroisms, and rooted by the superhuman dexterity of drummer Souleymane Ibrahim who pushes into a Saharan equivalent of blast beat whenever the proceedings hit peak intensity.

Songs are allowed to stretch and evolve, with the music rarely settling into a steadily unvarying pattern or pace for more than a few minutes, and with the less hectic sections accentuating the dub-hued, humid desert funk grooves and telepathic interplay of Ibrahim and bassist Michael Coltun.

Clearly enjoying both the relentless drive of the music and the sold-out crowd’s unwavering enthusiasm (it’s the kind of evening when simply adjusting a capo has the audience whooping in delight), Moctar virtually drips with effortlessly cool showmanship, showboating engagingly to the front rows and, during one particularly hypnotic section, churning out riffs as if he was running on the spot in slow motion.