Gig review: Melt-Banana at The Crescent, York

Melt-Banana

Like many of us, they’ve had to have some parts cybernetically replaced since the 1990s, with technology now filling in for bass and drums and bringing a new dimension of electronic sounds into their intense hardcore attack. In DIY punk style, Onuki and Agata man the merch stall pre-gig and take a steady stream of selfies with fans, while support bands Mumbles and Cowtown do a great job warming up the crowd, before the duo take to the stage to assemble their arsenal of amps, pedals and laptops.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A barrage of programmed drums swiftly accelerates to machine-gun grindcore tempos and the moshpit erupts. Onuki’s high-pitched vocal yelps and chants bring a very different kind of energy to the guttural growls that usually typify music this intense. but live she is a commanding and charismatic presence, brandishing an illuminated control panel in one hand to direct the sonic chaos, while Agata wrangles brutal riffs and squealing, octave-shifting noise out of his Gibson SG.