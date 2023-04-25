The crowd-pleasing Canadian crooner dazzles as always at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on his first UK arena tour in four years.

Michael Buble at First Direct Arena, Leeds. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

Strutting onto the stage with swagger and confidence aplenty, four-time Grammy Award winner Michael Bublé was greeted with a cacophony of applause from his loyal, doting fans.

Shortly into his 22-song set he declared “This isn’t a concert, it’s a party!” The near sell-out crowd didn’t need any encouragement to be fair – they were stood on their feet from the first opening note until the final, appreciative bows.

Accompanied by a 24-piece orchestra and three superb vocalists on a stunning layered-stage set, Bublé was not just on point vocally, but visually, the whole production was truly mesmerising and a visual masterpiece.

Bublé opened up the evening with the classic Feeling Good before swiftly moving on to the upbeat Haven’t Met You Yet.

Oozing his effortless charm and charisma, Bublé interacted with the audience, posing for selfies and giving out high fives and handshakes – solidifying his reputation as one of the nicest guys in the music industry.

Bublé paid tribute to some of his musical idols and influences and some of them would feature heavily in the evening’s performance. Nat King Cole’s L-O-V-E was the next song of choice which had the audience singing and swaying in unison.

Such a Night, Sway, and When You’re Smiling all followed before a truly sublime rendition of Bublé’s 2005 spine-tingling Home.

Bublé then regaled the crowd with a story about how his eight-year-old son Noah helped him write the title track of Bublé’s 11th studio album (of the same name) which also saw the 47-year-old Canadian pick up his fourth Grammy. It was a tango-infused catchy number that had the vocal Leeds crowd cheerfully dancing in front of their seats.

Hold On and 2022 hit I’ll Never Not Love You both featured before Bublé paid another tribute to the late, great Elvis Presley. He then climbed into the crowd and proceeded to make his way to a second, smaller stage halfway up the arena where he would play a medley of Elvis hits including; Fever, One Night, All Shook Up and Falling in Love.

Bublé then made his way back through the crowd, stopping for several high fives-of course, to the main stage whilst singing Barry White’s You’re the First, the Last, My Everything and concluded the pain part of the set with the high-tempo, upbeat It’s a Beautiful Day.

Whilst Bublé exited the stage, he left his orchestra to perform a jazzed-up version of Charlie Chaplin’s Smile whilst every member of his band got a personal end credit on the big screens, much to the appreciation of the bumper crowd- a truly lovely gesture.

The crooner from Vancouver returned to the stage performing the bluesy ballad Cry Me a River and Marvin Gaye’s How Sweet It Is.

Bublé showed his appreciation with a heartfelt thank you to the crowd and proclaimed, “I’ll keep coming back as long as you’ll have me.” I don’t think you are in danger of that not happening, Michael.