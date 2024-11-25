Gig review: MJ Lenderman & The Wind at Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

MJ Lenderman and The Wind performing at Brudenell Social Club, Leeds. Picture: Janne Oinonen

The guitarist, singer and songwriter from North Carolina revives the artistic potential of earthy rocking out.

Every so often, rumours of the imminent demise of guitar-toting bands escalate. Equally frequently, a new buzz-attracting talent emerges to pump fresh blood into the by-now bloated, cliché-ridden body of rock ‘n’ roll.

A 25-year-old guitarist, singer and songwriter from Asheville, North Carolina, MJ Lenderman seems set to be the next prime reviver (and reminder) of the vibrancy and remaining artistic potential of earthy rocking out and grizzly guitar solos.

Performing to an absolutely packed Brudenell, there is little previously unheard to Lenderman’s increasingly popular blend of muscular country-inflected rock, Pavement-style slacker-ish indie-rock quirkiness, Sonic Youth-ian noise excursions and a fondness for the past titans who perfected the blending of rock with mud-splattered country elements (with the genre’s classic signifiers reflected in the whisky bottle some of the musicians circulate on stage).

However, Lenderman and long-standing companions The Wind squeeze plenty of irresistibly inspired, inexhaustibly energized and substantially satisfying extra mileage from time-worn ingredients during tonight’s rapturously received, generously portioned 100-minute set to a sold-out crowd with a notably diverse age range for what is essentially a performance guided by the classic American rock canon.

Half perpetually downcast balladeer bemoaning a world gone wrong, half wisecracking commentator on the many foibles of human beings generally and men especially, Lenderman’s unique songwriting voice would undoubtedly shine in any setting. But tonight’s triumphant set is above all a team effort.

Lenderman’s fifth solo album Manning Fireworks is one of 2024’s most consistently strong offerings, but the extra oomph and muscular interplay between Lenderman and the five-piece The Wind make the recorded takes sound like a blueprint for the ensemble’s full gloriously ragged glory. With the perpetually lonesome wail of pedal steel adding an earthy twang to the mix and Lenderman peeling off judiciously administered, stinging solos (he’s also the lead guitarist for North Carolina indie-rock quartet Wednesday), Lenderman and The Wind spend a substantial portion of the set very literally rocking, often bringing to mind a more nimble-footed Crazy Horse.

Lenderman and The Wind are just as impressive when they turn down the decibels. Preceded by a reminder of the recent devastating floods in the band’s native North Carolina (and the fundraising album the new song was recorded for), Falling is a majestic slice of country-rock slow-burn (reminiscent of the desolate dispatches of prime Richmond Fontaine, perhaps) that blooms into a powerfully evocative instrumental coda.

Rising from the freeform drone opus that concludes new album’s closer Bark At The Moon, No Mercy essays all stages of post-break-up heartbreak during its unhurried, positively crunchy glide, bringing to mind a particularly overcast selection from Jason Molina of Songs:Ohia and Magnolia Electric Company.

Decorated with ripples of fiddle, Rip Torn is a deeply moving reflection on a friend’s slide into substance abuse, suggesting the true heartfelt depths of Lenderman’s songwriting when all the wisecracking detachment that slightly blunts some of the earlier material that is aired tonight is filtered out.