Gig review: Mogwai at O2 Academy Leeds

Mogwai performing at )2 Academy Leeds. Picture: Ross McGibbon

The Scottish post-rock band continue to stretch their signature sound in their 30th year.

Mogwai’s guitarist and occasional vocalist Stuart Braithwaite is wearing a T-shirt with the slogan ‘Don’t Mess With Yorkshire’.

It would probably be wise not to mess with Mogwai either, considering both the fitness levels exhibited by the band tonight, and the post-rock veterans’ impressive durability that has seen the band gradually shift from cult status towards a near-mainstream profile (2021’s album As The Love Continues hit number one the UK album chart, and tonight’s venue is a notably roomier space than the clubs Mogwai used to perform at).

The Glaswegian four-piece – expanded to a quintet tonight with the addition of a touring guitarist/keyboardist – is named after the lovable cuddly furballs that turn into destructive beasts if fed from 80s film classic Gremlins. Swap forbidden food for liberally applied effects pedals, and a similar nice-to-naughty transformation is blatantly evident in the music that Mogwai perform under a dramatic red and purple light show tonight.

By this point, it doesn’t require that much foresight to predict that Mogwai’s set frequently draws from the tension-and-release dynamics of a quiet bit leading to a loud bit. As surely as night follows day, it’s possible to accurately predict after a few bars of, say, If You Find This World Bad, Wait Until You See Some of the Others (off impressive new album The Bad Fire, the band’s 11th studio album) or mid-90s fan favourite Helicon 1 (both amongst the highlights of this evening’s 90-minute set) that the brooding minimalism and repetitive pressure-building will eventually give way to distortion-laden, effects pedal-abusing noisy crescendos.

It would be easy to knock the by-now familiar quiet/loud dynamics as stale and outdated, were it not for the fact that Mogwai, who celebrate their 30th birthday this year, were arguably present when the core ethos of the by turns painterly and brutal post-rock sound was determined.

More recent selection on tonight’s setlist, including six selections from brand new LP The Bad Fire, prove that the band have been able to stretch their signature sound with the introduction of subtlety, vocals and electronics without losing sight of their core values. The haunting opener God Gets You Back floats towards a shoegaze-y haze on ethereal keyboards and Barry Burns’ disembodied vocals. Also from the new album, the more familiarly all-instrumental Hi Chaos strips the band’s treble-guitar assault down to hypnotically circling arpeggios without compromising on intensity.

Saved to the encores, the bluesy, relentless riff implosions of extended fan favourite Like Herod (off 1997 debut album Mogwai Young Team) are greeted like an old friend by the sold-out crowd who fill the gaps between tunes by yelling out requests for assorted deep cuts. It almost suggests that the extremes of volume, repetition and sheer crushing out power that once made Mogwai’s approach seem extreme may have become comfortingly familiar over time.