Gig review: Mogwai + English Teacher at BBC 6 Music Festival

Mogwai on stage at the BBC 6 Music Festival in Manchester. Picture: BBC Radio 6 Music / Shirlaine Forrest

The steady shuffle of bodies on-stage is part-and-parcel of the concert experience, but even by the standards of Mogwai’s wall-of-sound dynamics and the steady stream of crew faces nipping on-and-off stage to assist with their aural tweaks, the amount of extra figures that set up shop at the back of the stage is uncharacteristic. So too is the fact they are all toting a variety of big-band instruments – but then, this is no ordinary show either.

Glasgow’s most durable instrumental band are arguably in the midst of a supreme purple patch, both critically and commercially. Since the delightfully unexpected shock of their tenth record As the Love Continues topping domestic charts in 2021, the group – composed of frontman Stuart Braithwaite, bassist Dominic Aitchison, drummer Martin Bulloch and multi-instrumentalist Barry Burns – have made the most of their increased platform; later this year, they will headline one of their biggest shows to date at London’s Crystal Palace Bowl.

Here however, they are headliners at the BBC 6 Music Festival amid the industrial brickworks and towering girders of Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse, paired with Mercury Prize winners English Teacher. The Scottish post-rock stalwarts and the Leeds art-punk darlings may not be the most obvious bedfellows, but they prove supremely well-matched in this heady, sensational showcase.

English Teacher withe Richard Halwey at the BBC 6 Music Festival in Manchester. Picture: BBC Radio 6 Music / Shirlaine Forrest

Opened by the latter, the group – dark horse winners of the feted award last year, and justly so – prove their own live chops with tremendous dynamics, veering from the frenetic energy of The World’s Biggest Paving Slab to the slow-twirl Supertramp balladry of You Blister My Paint. A sharp cameo from Richard Hawley to rifle through a cover of Joy Division’s Transmission is a scene-stealer in its own right; enough to prove a talking point on any other night.

But Mogwai have not forged their reputation over three decades without due cause, and over a sub-hour main set, they deliver in consummate fashion, practically blowing the doors off with a set that fears from electronic opener God Gets You Back into the barnstormer maelstrom of Mogwai Fears Satan.