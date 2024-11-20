Gig review: Myriam Gendron, Zandra at Hebden Bridge Trades Club

Myriam Gendron. Picture: Justine Latour

The Montreal-based singer, guitarist and songwriter turns her set’s contemplative lack of urgency and shortage of decibels into a formidable asset.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This next song is a heavy one,” Myriam Gendron announces approximately one hour into tonight’s spellbinding performance at the Trades Club.

It’s saying something if the Montreal-based singer, guitarist and songwriter deems it appropriate to issue a sadness-related content warning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apart from a two-song detour to 2021’s Ma délire – Songs of love, lost and found (comprising mainly of Gendron’s reinterpretations of traditional folk songs), tonight’s set is drawn equally from 2014’s cult classic debut Not So Deep As A Well and this year’s Mayday, a collection of slow-burn, often startlingly (and starkly) beautiful songs on themes of leaving and farewells set in the deepest hues of blue, influenced by a recent experience of bereavement.

An album of poems by Dorothy Parker (exposing the rich reserves of heartbreak lurking beneath the American writer's trademark cutting wit) set to Gendron’s original tunes, Not So Deep As A Well was released for the first time outside of North America last year by the reliably excellent Basin Rock label, based in the neighbouring Todmorden.

This prompts Gendron to dig deeper into the album’s songs tonight, some of which she hasn’t attempted for some time, leading to an extended set that finds Gendron worrying about whether we’re sitting comfortably enough, before praising the delights of a Sunday in Hebden Bridge, including a traditional Sunday roast.

In the wrong hands, tonight’s decidedly slow-burn, unhurriedly evolving, thematically unfailingly downcast solo performance could become a monotonous endurance test. It’s proof of Gendron’s formidable talents as an artist and performer that the near-capacity audience remains thoroughly captivated, if not downright spellbound throughout the 90 minute performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst audience reactions between the songs are enthusiastic, you could hear a pin drop while the music is playing. When the sound of a dog issuing a series of urgent barks drifts over from the Trades Club bar, it feels like the real world rudely intruding on the hypnotic mood cast by Gendron’s beautiful songs.

The audience applies the same levels of concentration during a captivating opening set from Zandra, a local trio who slow proceedings to the point where time could quite conceivably choose to stand still, but whose haunting folk-orientated songs and austere but subtly nuanced presentation amply reward the crowd’s attention.

Alternating between acoustic and electric guitar, and occasionally using pedals to trigger loops and recordings of found sounds and, at one point, atmospheric contributions from guitarist Bill Nace, Gendron turns the set’s contemplative lack of urgency and shortage of decibels into a formidable asset.

The graceful finger-picked introduction to a haunting rendition of American folk standard Go Away From My Window is allowed to circulate for long enough to suggest the song is an instrumental, until Gendron’s effortlessly expressive, naturally melancholy voice enters the frame. Operating loops and pre-recorded ambient sounds, Gendron’s haunting rendition of French folk song Au couer de ma délire turns into an ambitiously layered bundle of sound amidst an evening otherwise characterised by deceptively simple presentation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gendron’s own songs, meanwhile, come across like timeless standards that have recently been exhumed, with melodies that sound like they’ve been rotating the planet for decades, just waiting a songwriter to tune into the right frequency in order to pluck them down to earth.