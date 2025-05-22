Gig review: Nadine Shah at St George's Hall, Bradford
“The world is on fire, you are a lifeline” intones Nadine Shah over a slow burning crackle of synthesiser and guitars as she prowls across the stage at St George’s Hall in Bradford.
It’s an unsettling start to the Tyneside singer’s first ever gig in this part of West Yorkshire – although it’s a city she says that she’s familiar with from family weddings – and the mood won’t lighten much for the next hour and a half, but there’s an intensity and full-throated commitment here that makes Shah such a compelling performer.
The set leans heavily on her fifth album, Filthy Underneath, released last year on the Leeds-based label EMI North, with its dark soundscapes conjuring memories of the gothic noir of Siouxsie and the Banshees and the leather-clad reinvention of Depeche Mode. They are really a bed, though, for Shah’s soaring vocal, whose multi-octave range comes into its own during the likes of Food For Fuel and Twenty Things.
There’s a sense of drama in the spoken word of Sad Lads Anonymous, with Shah’s societal disenchantment laid bare; the older track, Ladies For Babies, from Shah’s 2020 album Kitchen Sink, also kicks back effectively against misogyny.
Topless Mother, however, is more playful, with its random word associations taking the mickey out of a counsellor she saw during a spell in rehab. Meanwhile, Greatest Dancer provides the evening’s poppiest moment with a tribal drumbeat and atypically hook-laden chorus.
Her set reaches its potent finale with the title track from her Mercury Prize-nominated 2017 album Holiday Destination, and the righteous anger of Out The Way, between which she thanks the people of Bradford for continuing to protest against the “genocide in Gaza”, adding, to loud cheers: “We need to keep talking about this.”
But there’s a welcome acknowledgement, too, for her two locally-based support acts tonight, Claudia Fenoglio and Ellur, both of whom delivered short but excellent sets. Halifax-based singer-songwriter Ellur, in particular, seems a natural performer, cleverly making light of initial delays to her set by encouraging the audience to join her in a rendition of the Bradford City anthem Take Me Home Midland Road. Shah describes the pair as “superstars of the future”. Fingers crossed.
