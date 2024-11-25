Gig review: Newton Faulkner at The Foundry, Sheffield

Newton Faulkner performing at The Foundry, Sheffield. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

The singer-songwriter impresses with another wonderful evening of sublime vocals, witty conversation and masterful guitar-playing.

On a cold and crisp Friday evening, Newton Faulkner delivered an intimate and spirited performance at The Foundry, marking the midway point of his ten-date UK tour. Renowned for his raw vocal talent, intricate guitar work, and engaging stage presence, Faulkner treated his Sheffield audience to a show that was both musically dynamic and emotionally resonant.

Faulker was supported by 25-year-old Liverpudlian Dylan Robert, who soon gained the approval of the crowd with his witty charm and sublime vocals. The soaring Broken by Design was well received, as was I’ll be sound- an emotive number dedicated to his mum. His latest offering, Harper’s Tune will no doubt turn a few heads. Robert is certainly one to keep an eye on- a very talented artist.

Faulkner opened with Where to Start, setting a soulful yet upbeat tone. This was followed by Orange Skies and Pick Up Your Broken Heart, the latter being a crowd-pleaser as Faulkner split the audience into three groups to create a harmony that filled the room. It was a moment that showcased his knack for transforming a standard gig into a collaborative, almost choral experience.

Fans were also treated to Teardrop and Finger Tips before being introduced to Don't Make Me Beg, an unreleased track that hinted at new directions in Faulkner's songwriting, but once again demonstrating his sheer vocal power, sublime tonal range and mesmerising guitar mastery.

The setlist struck a perfect balance between nostalgic hits, lesser-aired songs and fresh material. The addition of a synth line in Clouds added an unexpected 80s twist, refreshing a fan favourite. Just a few songs from the end, Faulkner paused to thank the audience. “It’s a tough time in music at the minute,” he admitted, “and you guys are spending your hard-earned money, and I’m incredibly grateful. Thank you so much.” It was a heartfelt moment that underscored his genuine connection with the crowd – an artist who never takes his fans for granted.

Responding to enthusiastic fan requests, Faulkner rewarded the audience with a surprise shortened version of Full Fat, his unique take on vocal layering and rhythm, which was met with cheers. The show closed with Write It on Your Skin, where audience participation was again key, as the crowd divided into three sections for a final, rousing sing-along.

