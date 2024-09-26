Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets. Picture: Simon Jay Price

The dapper singer-songwriter revisits his catalogue and airs songs from his new album in the company of a US rockabilly band.

The night of two Nicks occurred at Brudenell on what Lowe called a ‘wet Wednesday’. In one room was comedian Nick Helm and the other for his remarkable Brudenell debut, was songwriting legend Nick Lowe.

Firing into the set with classic So It Goes, Lowe and his fantastic rockabilly band Los Straitjackets performed many of his well-known hits and tracks from the new collaborative album by the two artists: Indoor Safari.

American instrumental band, Los Straitjackets were dressed in Marvel-like Mexican wrestling masks, whilst Lowe sported a shirt and acoustic guitar. It was a peculiar sight of an ageing yet smart Lowe in a silk shirt, standing next to what appeared to be Iron Man masked figures.

The band played a bluesy interlude halfway through the set, playing some of their tracks and covering segments of classics like Roll Over Beethoven and Paint it Black. At one point a member of Los Straitjackets squeezed a squeaky chicken dog chew toy through the mic. It was a very silly evening!

Whilst tracks were slightly slowed down, the energy was sustained in the room and people were cheerfully dancing. There was plenty of adoration for Lowe in what felt like a venue too small for his grandeur. Lowe told the crowd he had wanted to visit ‘The Social Club’ for quite some time.

The hit single Cruel to Be Kind inspired a whole crowd sing along and a slow rendition of (What’s So Funny ’Bout) Peace Love and Understanding felt like an emotional highlight.

