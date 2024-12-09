Gig review: One Leg One Eye at Wharf Chambers, Leeds

One Eye One Leg.

Lankum member Ian Lynch and electronic artist George Brennan push the boundaries with an hour-long non-stop piece.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s unlikely that the mirror ball glistening merrily at ceiling level of the Wharf Chambers live room has ever felt quite as out of place as tonight.

Although the venue is home to regular outbreaks of pure unadulterated noise and other extremities of music-making, the sheer pulverising heaviness and all-pervasive sense of doom that hovers over One Leg One Eye’s set must make this project from Irish musician Ian Lynch (also one quarter of Lankum) one of the most uncompromisingly idiosyncratic acts to ever perform at Wharf Chambers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Performed as one non-stop piece, with no breaks between the individual compositions, the one-hour performance to a sold-out venue doesn’t offer any great visual thrills. Joined by similarly stationary Wicklow-based electronic artist George Brennan, Lynch remains seated in front of a bank of equipment, occasionally generating drones with uillean pipes and shruti box as well as singing narratives of woe and misfortune, but more often maneuvering One Leg One Eye’s imposingly dense slabs of foreboding sound with a device not much bigger than an old-school mobile phone.

Then again, One Leg One Eye’s totalitarian mission to steer well clear of any and all cliches associated with both traditional folk and electronic music in order create the musical embodiment of gradually intensifying dread leads to sounds to get lost in, a soundtrack for internal journeys towards a distant time and place that doesn’t really require flashing lights or dance moves to cast a hypnotic spell.

It wouldn’t be entirely inaccurate to describe One Leg One Eye’s performance tonight as sharing Lankum’s guiding interest in balancing the often harrowing storytelling of arcane folk songs with an intense amplification of the drone-building potential of the core instruments of traditional Irish music, only with the droning crescendos (tonight’s performance occasionally brings to mind an air raid siren blaring insistently) being in a far more prominent position than the song-based elements.

This could suggest that the performance is a monotonous, punishing endurance test, which isn’t the case. It’s undoubtedly challenging, but there are moments of real beauty and nuance here, with gravitas-laden samples of poetry by Seamus Heaney and Yeats (read by Liam Clancy) and Lynch’s impassioned vocals in the spotlight during the ambient glide of the set’s more hushed and minimalist moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At one particularly powerful section, a jaunty yet haunting sample of fiddle-led traditional Irish dance music gradually submerges into a particularly gargantuan drone with all the glacially paced, monolithic oomph of prime Sunn O))), suggesting that moments of carefree jubilation are inevitably followed by more of the relentless grind.