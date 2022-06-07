Gig review: Paloma Faith at Harrogate Convention Centre

Paloma Faith at Harrogate Convention Centre. Picture: David Hodgson

Dedicating the track If This Is Goodbye to his memory and the resulting heartfelt response from the North Yorkshire crowd moved Faith to tears.

From the opening bars of Gold, played by the band as a silhouette behind a kabuki curtain which dropped to reveal the singer resplendent in a flowing chiffon dress, there was an energy within the venue which only six weeks prior had celebrated its own famous dress moment when the Eurovision success of Bucks Fizz resulted in its opening 40 years prior.

It only took until the third track of the set Monster for Faith’s glorious and crisp vocals to supercharge that energy, by Picking Up The Pieces the crowd had long forgotten that this was a seated venue.

Despite the commanding stage presence, there was still the melancholy moments, Faith lamenting that despite her “medium success over a long period” her record sales weren’t matching those of Harry Styles, the reasoning she was given being that Styles is “an anomaly”. “I wish I was an anomaly, but at least I can go to the supermarket with ease”. Moments like this ingratiated the singer to her audience, there is a real connection, which is a rare talent. Even more so throughout the four track acoustic numbers, sat on a piano accompanied by her excellent backing singers.

B.B. Bones’ musical talent featured on a recording from the last tour before Faith recovered her composure to bring the set to a close with “pretend last song” Lullaby. There was a three-song encore, throughout which the very clear instruction was for everyone in the centre to be standing, waving phone lights in lieu of candles for Only Love.