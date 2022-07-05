Gig review: Paloma Faith at The Piece Hall, Halifax

Paloma Faith playing at The Piece Hall in Halifax. Picture: Neil Chapman

The Piece Hall forms a fabulous arena surrounded by two or thee levels of balcony and a sloping floor. Thank the lords for Yorkshire hills and determined architects and builders. This could have been designed as one of the great open-air venues in Yorkshire, but has really discovered this purpose in the last few years. The stage is set and is being used throughout a summer that is being kinder than anyone could have expected. Even the predicted rain has decided to stay away.

Support comes from Jack Kane who took to a stage bathed in sunlight. A solo performance supported only by his guitar, Kane delivered a short set of well-crafted tunes. He found the time, and the bravery to include a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s Landslide. The set is well received by the growing crowd.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Piece Hall events cater for around 5000 people and tonight is a sell-out crowd, all waiting for the main event. Anyone who follows Paloma Faith will know her love of extravagant stage outfits. Tonight, sees her take to the stage in a classy long black gown trimmed with sparkly gems, long red late gloves and matching red heels. Even before she sings a note, it is plain to see that this is a lady who is going to make an impression.

Paloma Faith playing at The Piece Hall in Halifax. Picture: Neil Chapman

The stage is a simple layout with a wide run of four stairs up to a platform for her backline, pianist, and her backing singers. She commands the front of stage from the first song Gold through to Me Time. Rarely still, she sings, dances, and creates amazing shapes emphasised by the shiny red gloves. The songs are interspersed with Faith taking a breath to have little chats with the crowd. These are as much a part of this variety performance as the songs.

Her first venture into chat-show territory sees her stating that she “feels at home in the north”. It is staple of most performances to connect with the crowd, many never explain why they feel that way. Faith delivers the reason with the view that northerners, “say it like is, and have no sticks up yer backsides”. She asks the crowd to “live for the moment as we’ve been locked down for years. We’re out so let’s have a good time”.

Her wit and charm are evident in each of these breaks. Paloma Faith is that friend of your kids who always lights up the room when they visit.

The set moves on to an acoustic section, with Faith sitting on the “old Joanna” as all great jazz singers do. Stone Cold Sober, New York, and Me Time demonstrate the range of her repertoire. New York sees her surrounded by her band in a sit-down intimate sing-along. This is Las Vegas residency territory and a joy to behold.

The audience for Paloma Faith at The Piece Hall in Halifax. Picture: Neil Chapman

Time flies by as the set moves up a gear after Beautiful & Damned. Shoes come off as she dances through choreographed showpieces. It is a measure of the energy she puts into her show that she informs the crowd that, “even my eyelashes have been ripped off”.

Faith takes another little break to talk about her love of cover versions of songs. She muttered the words that strike fear into many people’s hearts, “There are some songs that you just shouldn’t touch, but…” Janice Joplin’s Another Piece Of My Heart clearly falls into that category. She bravely dives in, and demonstrates her range. Wisely, she chooses to sing “Come on, Come on, Come on” rather that imitate Joplin’s classic throaty wail. It really works. Unfortunately, thousands of the fans choose to wail it like out-of-tune banshees. It is all good fun, though.

Living With A Stranger and Mistakes keep the momentum going until Lullaby appears. This signals that it is time for everyone to kick off their shoes and dance. Whole families are joining in singing at the top of their voices. It is great to see the impact music has on people getting used to being out again. Memories are being made for the younger attendees, who for many, this will have been their first experience of an event of this scale.

A final break as Faith informs the crowd that she is “putting shoes back on coz the last songs are classy”. Her subsequent request for the crowd to hold up their phones was duly met. For those who looked upwards from the stage at this point they would have seen The Piece Hall playing it’s part in proceedings. On a clear summer’s night, with the weather playing nicely, there can be few more beautiful sights in Yorkshire. Changing and Only Love close out the evening. There is no fake leaving and coming back on.