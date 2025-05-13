Gig review: Panic Shack at The Wardrobe, Leeds

Panic Shack. Picture: Ren Faulkner

The Cardiff five-piece bring their punk-infused playfulness to West Yorkshire.

Panic Shack were founded on the ethos that if it’s not fun, then it’s not worth doing. It’s a guiding principle that the Cardiff five-piece live and breathe on their Don’t Give Up The Day Job tour. Joined by new full-time drummer Nick Doherty-Williams, they channel joy and fury across 13 punk-infused songs.

Occupying similar ground to Amyl And The Sniffers and the Lambrini Girls, they offer relatability to many women in their 20s with their boozy night-out mantra of, “vape, phone, keys, lip gloss” (from the track of the same name). The chaotic messiness of youth continues on ‘Who’s Got My Lighter?’, which has the fizz of early Arctic Monkeys, and anti-romance ‘The Ick’, on which vocalist Sarah Harvey gets very angry about a partner putting milk in their tea first.

It’s a relatability that’s delivered with infectious playfulness. Emily Smith (bass), Romi Lawrence and Meg Fretwell (guitars) perform a synchronised swimming routine on their backs during ‘Do Something’. On ‘Mannequin Man’ they hold model poses during the rumbling middle eight. They also offer top tips for karaoke, where Harvey honed her vocal confidence, with the front woman confessing she likes to perform Eminem.

Yet while it’s clear they don’t take themselves too seriously, they have the ability to convey serious messages with humour. Recent single ‘Gok Wan’ addresses body shaming while quoting Kate Moss’ famous adage, “Nothing tastes as good as skinny feels.”

‘I Don’t Really Like It’, meanwhile, deals with the male gaze while interpolating The Ting Tings’ ‘That’s Not My Name’. It’s a choice of snarled cover that hints at their previously stated desire to be a girl band with guitars.