Gig review: Paradise Lost at Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Paradise Lost.

The promise of a whites-of-the-eyes affair for the Halifax-formed gothic metal pioneers ensures a loyalist crowd is justly rewarded at this special album launch performance.

“We haven’t got a lot of room up here,” Paradise Lost frontman Nick Holmes notes, as the rest of his bandmates squash themselves into the corner of the Brudenell Social Club with a literal ton of strobes for company. The singer chuckles. “Normally, I’d do some MC Hammer-type breakdancing at this point.”

There’s an archetypal quality to the Halifax-formed heavy-duty veterans, practically down to the compare-and-contrast of shred-worthy goatees and spotlight-shiny bald pates; if you looked up the picture dictionary definition of the elder hard-rock statesmen aesthetic, you may well find the band grinning back with their horns in the air.

But that full-bore bushy-brow-and-beard sensibility belies an invigorative experimentalism to their riffage; gothic metal pioneers whose death-doom origins proved to be a springboard to a near-four-decade quest for moodier sonic explorations.

Ahead of a full tour later this autumn, they arrive in the city’s leafy student suburbs for a special one-off launch performance for seventeenth studio record Ascension, their first in five years and held in conjunction with Crash Records.

The promise of a whites-of-the-eyes affair has ensured a four-corners crowd too; die-hard fans from Bradford to Basingstoke and beyond makes for an entertaining collage of accents at the bar, with staff facing a heavy run on cask ale and Scampi Fries in particular.

Still, crammed onto its shoebox stage promptly at 8pm, Paradise Lost set about making the trip worthwhile with impressively muscular graft and grit.

If the prevailing trend of underplay gigs are to showcase a new record in full, the group go the other way, bookending the main body of their set with fresh material but otherwise romping through a back catalogue that traces its roots back to the Major years; an approach that makes effective bedfellows between the swaggering gallop of Serpent On The Cross and the chug-punk rush behind Once Solemn with sweaty abandon.

Throughout, Holmes is in good-natured form, alternating between guttural roars and weathered croon with envious dexterity across Ghosts and Eternal, topped by the occasional bon mot – he jests that As I Die was offered for Eurovision, but they never heard back from the organisers.

By the time proto-darkwave favourite Say Just Words segues through to another new track as their closer in Silence Like the Grave, punters have been duly rewarded.