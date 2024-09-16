Paul Carrack. Picture: Nico Wills Photography

Tracking the path from his Seventies breakthrough, The Man with the Golden Voice celebrates a half-century of work in fine fettle as he slides into his mid-seventies.

“We normally have two drummers,” Paul Carrack apologises half-a-dozen songs into his performance at York’s Barbican. Around him, his four-piece band is noticeably bereft of a second percussionist. “Sadly, our other one just burst his appendix last week.” There is a wince and a beat, but the audience gets only a half-shrug in response. “Either that, or he couldn’t be bothered to turn up.”

The gentle pearl of laughter is well-timed, and perhaps of a kind with the lengthy catalogue that the Sheffield singer-songwriter has built across the years.

Once dubbed by a BBC documentary as ‘The Man with the Golden Voice’, Carrack has built himself a five-decade career known more by his numbers than necessarily his name; a prolific session musician for Roxy Music and Elton John, Roger Waters and The Smiths; a noted frontman with Ace, then Mike + the Mechanics; finally, a solo performer of critical acclaim and warm reputation.

This show celebrates a half-century of work, tracking the path from his seventies breakthrough to 2023’s Don’t Wait Too Long, with a few detours along the way. Over a 95-minute show, it tracks most of his most celebrated songs in exploratory jam mode; there are few cuts left untouched by copious solo workouts across, mostly faithful to their roots but nevertheless given fresh interpretation by a tight outfit.

Carrack does not skimp on the obvious tunes; Tempted, the breakout Squeeze single he sang on during a brief tenure, gets the full Motown makeover from blue-eyed soul roots, while Love Will Keep Us Alive – penned with Traffic drummer Jim Capaldi and first recorded by the Eagles – remains enchantingly gorgeous.

A campfire-acoustic section sees him strap on a beautiful red guitar for If I Should Fall Behind, a Bruce Springsteen deep cut that leaves several in the stalls sighing in unison.

Still, it is his work with Mike Rutherford’s solo project that arguably lives longest in the memory, and Silent Running and The Living Years, earn the biggest responses.

A party-starter version of Ace’s How Long – a fine signature tune – seemingly closes proceedings, but there’s enough time for a return that deploys Over My Shoulder and his mid-Eighties take on the Jackie DeShannon favourite When You Walk in the Room before he goes for good.