Gig review: Paul Heaton at The Piece Hall, Halifax

Paul Heaton. Picture: Tom Sheehan

The former Housemartins and Beautiful South singer is in fine form solo.

After a glorious Glastonbury return featuring Neil Young and Rod Stewart, and an historic final performance from Black Sabbath, the merits of aging rockers continues to be debated; at the Piece Hall, despite self-deprecating comments from the performers, any related fears were soon assuaged.

Billy Bragg’s characteristic vocals still fill out a cavernous venue like this – all the grit and gravitas of his deep brogue intact, especially on the grandiose St. Swithin’s Day. Early in the set, tracks like California Skies brilliantly contrasts the prettiness of the pedal steel guitar with the strained yearning in the raconteur’s voice.

Bragg also excels in Celtic folk territory with a hearty traditional ballad, Way Over Yonder In The Minor Key. The track’s saccharine mandolin and syncopated singing became a showcase of Bragg’s versatile songwriting; with barely a trace of politics, his work can feel entirely communal.

Although The Boy Done Good is already one of the best Bragg’s rockier songs, a Smiths-esque guitar solo provides a ripe emotional climax here. Bridging the style of a political rally and the cuddlier persona evoked by cries of ‘one more time for your Uncle Bill’, it is clear why he has grown into a status as a godfather of the progressive movement.

As catchy as it is pointed and relevant, Sexuality follows, Bragg changing the lyrics to reflect its shift from gay rights anthem to a piece of trans and non-binary solidarity. Before moving onto the vulnerable and instrumentally pared-back I Will Be Your Shield, the Essex-born artist discusses that very topic, spliced with introspection on his beginnings as an anti-Thatcher firebrand and current similarities to the Section 28 legislation of the time.

Bragg continues to modernise his nostalgic hits with the finale, his protest songwriting magnum opus, Waiting For The Great Leap Forward, inserting tirades against Elon Musk into the track’s evergreen desperation.

Strutting onto the stage with cool nonchalance, Paul Heaton and an extensive ensemble open with Just Another Family, from Heaton’s latest album. Rianne Downey, who features on half of the album, leans into the neo-soul energy that makes Heaton’s back catalogue so everlasting.

The sold-out crowd hung onto every woah-oh of Sheep, from The Housemartins’ classic 1986 debut album. From the same album, Happy Hour was met with even more adoration. Heaton’s greater age showed no signs of halting the sprightly vocals of such an indie tune.

The swinging rhythms throughout Fish N Chip Supper, at its horns-heavy summit, was like a hybrid of Sweet Caroline’s euphoric chorus and ska a la The Specials. The newer track comes between two more tender moments, instantly recognised audience-wide. I’ll Sail This Ship Alone, and the sweeping emotion of its chorus, was symphonically carried into the balconies of the old cloth hall by the off-kilter choir of punters.

Song For Whoever, on which Downey takes the lead, was a highlight of the whole set. The Scottish singer-songwriter’s voluminous vocal power and range, alongside the conversational tone of their duet, elevated it beyond the recorded version.

