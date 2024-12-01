Gig review: Paul Heaton + The Zutons at First Direct Arena, Leeds

Singer-songwriter Paul Heaton playing at the First Direct Arena, Leeds. Picture: Ernesto Rogata

The singer-songwriter delivers a heart-warming mix of old and new songs celebrating his 40-year career.

Paul Heaton’s £35 a ticket cap may have contributed to Leeds First Direct Arena being packed to the rafters on Saturday night, but over the years, he has become such a national treasure that I suspect people would come to see him anyway!

There was fantastic support from Liverpool band the Zutons, who, having reformed in 2019, this year released The Big Decider, their first album since 2008. Playing just its title track, the core trio of Dave McCabe (guitar and vocals), Sean Payne (drums) and the indefatigable Abi Harding on sax, vocals and percussion, with additional keyboards and bass, played a crowd-pleasing set of their classic hits – including Zuton Fever, Pressure Point and You Will, You Won’t.

They threw in a fabulous cover of Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black, with Harding on vocals before finishing with their original, and arguably the best, version of Valerie, which was taken to stratospheric levels by Winehouse. They received a huge ovation and set the scene beautifully for Heaton.

Saxophonist Abi Harding and frontman Dave McCabe of The Zutons onstage at the First Direct Arena, Leeds. Picture: Ernesto Rogata

Supported by self-described “Scottish country-folk fairy”, Rianne Downey, who features on his new album, The Mighty Several, Heaton and his band came on to the strains of Kenny Ball and His Jazzmen’s On Ilkla Moor Baht ’at, a reminder of his Yorkshire roots, delighting the crowd, and launched into a set covering the Housemartins, Beautiful South and his more recent work.

Just Another Family from the new album was followed by the Housemartins’ Sheep and Beautiful South’s Old Red Eyes is Back, and he was funny and engaging, bantering with the crowd, in his customary anorak and glasses, between songs. Bell Bottomed Tear, with his and Downey’s voices blending beautifully, was played for only the second time since 1994.

The oldest song in the set, the Housemartins’ We’re Not Deep, from 1984, was followed by one of six strong new songs, Fish N Chip Supper. Heaton teased the crowd about not buying enough of the new album to keep Charlie XCX off the number one spot, bantered about the Leeds United score and introduced the band by name and football team, so they were all booed, causing him to wonder if Leeds people like anyone!

Classic hits from every era, the Beautiful South’s Song for Whoever, Don’t Marry Her and A Little Time, The Housemartins’ Me and the Farmer and Heaton and Jacqui Abbott’s Moulding of a Fool and Heatongrad all demonstrated his knack for a fine melody, lyrics that are both romantic and yet have a cutting edge, and ability to find superb female singers – which Downey demonstrated throughout the set.

The arena crowd were on their feet and engaging in a mass singalong by Happy Hour (including the Housemartins’ famous dance), Perfect 10 and Good as Gold (Stupid as Mud), which ended the main set with huge balloons floating among the crowd.

The band “loitered behind the curtain” before returning for not one but two encores. The first, the Beautiful South’s One Last Love Song and You Keep it All In, ended with the crowd singing and bunting being fired from cannons. The second ended the night on a perfect note with Rotterdam (or Anywhere) and the Housemartins’ iconic a cappella cover of Isley-Jasper-Isley’s Caravan of Love.

Heaton finished by saying he loved us all and hoped to have a relationship with us for many years. You really felt that he meant it. It was a great gig by a great band and no one was in any hurry to leave.