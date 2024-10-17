Peter Hook. Picture: Ivan Karczewski

The former Joy Division and New Order bassist revisits his old band’s back catalogue.

IT’S rare that you could get to an interval in a gig and already feel fully satisfied.

But at the halfway point of Peter Hook and The Light’s epic performance you could easily imagine going home happy.

Having just completed a perfectly-staged set incorporating New Order’s Substance album in its entirety, everyone is buzzing.

But the beauty of Hook and the Light is that this is only half-time: they return to deliver Joy Division’s Substance and take the audience to whole new levels.

York Barbican is the venue for the opening night of a 17-date tour of the UK and Ireland. As he arrives on stage, Hooky declares to wild acclaim: “So, we’re back!”

It is plain to see, even at the age of 68, that the bass player and co-founder of both iconic Manchester bands, has lost none of his melodic brilliance.

Wearing a Police t-shirt and with his low-sling guitar style, Hooky jokes that the stage feels too big.

But he commands it effortlessly in a hit-laden near-three hour performance that has New Order and Joy Division fans young and old enthralled.

Opening with New Order's stirring Your Silent Face and with the likes of a rocking Procession and Everything’s Gone Green, many in the crowd are instantly transported to that post-punk, electronic-developing era of the early 80s.

Followed by songs such as Ceremony and a superb Temptation, their biggest hit – Blue Monday – is dedicated to Mike Johnson, who engineered the original recording in 1983 and is watching in the audience.

“It would never have sounded so good without you,” beams Hook.

Thieves Like Us and True Faith are also brilliantly enacted before the break.

Clearly, it’s impossible for anyone to replicate the distinctive tone of Ian Curtis, the Joy Division lead singer who tragically took his own life in 1980 aged just 23.

But Hook, having been there from the very beginning, certainly has the knowledge, gravitas and vocals to attempt it as he has shown consistently over the years.

It’s a fine performance here with She’s Lost Control, Disorder and Shadowplay real crowd-pleasers.

But a spine-tingling Atmosphere is arguably the best of the night and a reminder of Joy Division’s brilliance.