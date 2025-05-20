Gig review: Pixies at O2 Academy Leeds

Black Francis, lead singer and guitarist of American rock band Pixies, playing live at the O2 Academy. In the background, guitarist Joey Santiago. Picture: Ernesto Rogata

A brilliant, no-nonsense 33-song set from the alt rock legends ticks all the boxes.

Only the Pixies could cram so many songs into an hour and three quarters by never speaking or engaging with the audience, letting their impressive catalogue speak for itself.

With other bands I would be moaning about the lack of engagement but somehow with the Pixies it doesn’t matter at all! A crowded O2 Academy and this reviewer lapped up every punchy moment.

Changing the setlist on every night of their The Night the Zombies Came Tour, the concert featured five songs from this return to form album, but the bulk came from their classic ’80s and ’90s quartet of Surfer Rosa, Doolittle, Bossanova and Trompe Le Monde.

Emma Richardson, now established in Kim Deal’s bass role, opened vocal proceedings with rarely played In Heaven (Lady in a Radiator), and her voice blended beautifully with Black Francis’ throughout. They showed their confidence, playing classics Here Comes Your Man – with arguably the best bridge ever – and Debaser early in the set, turning the venue into a mass singalong, with a brief punch-up in the balcony bar.

Having seen them at the Piece Hall in Halifax last year, the O2 seemed much better suited to Pixies’ sound and style, especially crammed to the rafters with a crowd of all ages.

Mixing the familiar with rarer cuts the whole band were on top form, Joey Santiago played guitar with his hat and amp lead in Into the White and drummer Dave Lovering provided a solid, propulsive beat throughout.

The middle section of the gig, featuring Velouria, Gouge Away, Dig for Fire, Hey, Tame and Monkey gone to Heaven was particularly well judged, with many of the song intros and Santiago’s guitar parts having been reworked without detracting from the originals before a series of slightly slower songs including Jane (the Night the Zombies Came), Death Horizon and a superb Where is my Mind brought the set to an encore-less close.