PJ Harvey performing at The Piece Hall, Halifax. Picture: Neil Chapman/Unholy Racket Music Pics

The Dorset singer-songwriter puts on a remarkable performance with a generous, career-spanning set.

“We love you Polly Jane!”, an enthusiastic audience member yells out between songs during the early stages of tonight’s performance.

The minor error that has slipped into this heartfelt declaration of appreciation is quickly corrected by fellow fans: this is decidedly the kind of dedicated crowd who have no need to hesitate before confidently confirming that the ‘J’ in PJ Harvey actually stands for Jean.

After ten studio albums over three decades, PJ Harvey has achieved a status only few musicians ever manage to attain. Despite (or perhaps because of) an uncompromising dedication to allowing the themes, sound and general aesthetic of her music to transform unpredictably between releases in a way that pays little mind to current trends or cold commercial reasoning, the Dorset songwriter has managed to build and sustain the kind of sizable and loyal audience that tends to elude artists who have no fear about going wherever their instinct and present inspiration takes them, even when it leads down some esoteric avenues.

Having a large constituency of fans whose enthusiasm is unswerving present at the near-capacity Piece Hall tonight might be an asset in keeping the momentum intact during the first half of the generous, career-spanning 21 song performance that follows an extensive soundcheck, which seems to hone in on checking that a recording of peeling church bells is pitched at precisely the right volume.

For all the considerable merits of PJ Harvey’s latest album, the elusive poetry and ghostly slow-burn soundscapes of last year’s I Inside The Old Year Dying – two thirds of which opens tonight’s set – seems more naturally suited for immersive solitary home listening than for entertaining a live audience who is out to let off some steam, even if the archaic lexicon that peppers the new material seem perfectly apt for a venue built in the 1770s.

Dressed in a swirling white dress that contrasts starkly with the dark clouds gathering over the Piece Hall, Harvey and her grey-clad, superb four-piece band (including Harvey’s most indispensable musical collaborator, John Parish) excel in bringing the new album’s mysterious meditations to vibrant life, with the haunting opener Prayer At The Gate (with Harvey pirouetting across the stage) and Elvis-referencing Lwonesome Tonight sounding particularly potent, and Harvey accentuating the songs with theatrical hand gestures.

The twelve-song section of old fan favourites and deep cuts that follows the band belting out The Colour of the Earth on their own (possibly to allow Harvey to put on something more suitable for tonight’s decidedly autumnal weather) highlights both the diversity of Harvey’s back catalogue and the awe-inspiring dexterity of both the band and Harvey’s remarkable voice.

Dress and 50ft Queenie (from 1991’s Dry and 1993’s Rid of Me, respectively) channel Stooges-ian high octane rock ’n’ roll screech that contrasts deliciously with the restraint and delicate delivery that characterises the new material.

An intense, foreboding crawl through To Bring You My Love resembles Captain Beefheart butting heads with the Bad Seeds, with Harvey testifying from the lowest floors of her vocal range.

The deep cuts fare even better: the skeletal title track of White Chalk (2007) blooms into a warmly lilting ballad without losing any its eerie power, and The Garden finds the musicians establishing slinky, sensuous garage-rock grooves in a tight formation.