Pond. Picture: Michael Tartaglia

Back on British shores to tout their tenth album Stung!, the chameleonic Western Australia outfit give their psychedelic interludes a sense of hypnotically madcap disintegration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s a pleasure to be back in Leeds, you know,” Pond frontman Nick Allbrook intones, half-garbled, early into the group’s show at The Wardrobe. Crammed onto the confines of the venue’s small stage, the chameleonic Western Australia outfit look on the verge of falling over each other, every square inch occupied by trailing wires or haphazard instruments and compact monitors.

The singer nudges one with his foot, then grins. “This one’s about a boat.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It could be about a boat, or it could be about anything to be fair. With the psychedelic interludes they spin frequently verging on the sense of hypnotically madcap disintegration, there is maybe a frisson of chaos to the way the Perth band – formerly an offshoot of Tame Impala’s touring unit, before mutating into their own expansive beast – conduct themselves, marrying their hazy lyrics to a multitude of genre sounds that frequently unfurl with a sense they could be too ambitious in a sweaty club room of this size.

Back on British shores to tout their tenth album Stung!, they draw from its acclaimed palate with frequency throughout an eighty-minute show which covers all corners from walls of Spector-ish bass rumbles to funky glam freakouts. Neon River, built on a swooping woozy intro, offers the kind of slow-burn release that prompts much chin-strokery from the faithful down the front, while Black Lung lays out swaggering desert rock riffs, swallowed by a sandstorm of noise as the PA system attempts to cope.

Allbrook is heavily involved, frequently venturing along the bannisters that barricade the lower portion of the venue and swinging himself off the pipework above throughout. His manner has a distinct unpredictability to it; benign, but also off-centre enough to provoke fascination in the way he wraps such self-loathing around Sweep Me Off My Feet.

When the group behind him reach a maximum wig-out point on Edge of the World, Pt. 3, he whips out a flute for a sonorous solo that extends its coda by another minute or so. It is a peculiarly gripping experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you came here for a dance, time to get your s*** on,” he intones before Paint Me Silver, while the yacht rock smoothness of Toast and Hang a Cross On Me’s acid tumble finds him returning to his perch once more.