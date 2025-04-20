Gig review: Primal Scream at O2 Academy Leeds

A smiling Bobby Gillespie during Primal Scream's show at the O2 Academy Leeds. Picture: Ernesto Rogata

Bobby Gillespie’s dedication to the rock ’n’ roll cause remains undimmed in the band’s latest incarnation.

It’s a brave band that devotes almost half of a two-hour live set to its latest album. Yet such is the cast-iron faith that Primal Scream mainstays Bobby Gillespie and Andrew Innes have in their 2024 LP Come Ahead, eight of the 18 songs they will perform tonight to a lively Leeds audience are, one suspects, unfamiliar terrain to all but hardcore fans.

That they manage to avoid a stampede to the bar during tracks such as Love Insurrection and Ready To Go Home is testimony not only to the charisma of Gillespie as he prowls the stage in a white suit and impressively tailored shirt but also to the commitment of his seven bandmates to delivering the newer material with as much zest as long-established crowd pleasers like Loaded and Movin’ On Up.

In truth, perhaps only the claustrophobic Deep Dark Waters – Gillespie’s polemic against “Gangsters in uniform/Praying for the coming storm”, here performed against footage of slaughter in Gaza and Ukraine intercut with images of Donald Trump and Elon Musk – and the discotastic Innocent Money – which rails against “market theology” making “a lie of democracy” – might endure in future setlists as long as songs from their 1990s landmark albums Screamadelica and Give Out But Don’t Give Up.

Primal Scream performing at the O2 Academy Leeds. Picture: Ernesto Rogata

Nevertheless the blue-eyed soul of Heal Yourself and Melancholy Man – a nod to David Bowie’s mid-70s gospel ballads – are pretty enough, and Gillespie’s dedication of Love Ain’t Enough to local heroes Sisters of Mercy is greeted with a cheer.

Innes’s guitar playing is to the fore in Jailbird and the Rolling Stones/Faces homage I’m Losing More Than I’ve Ever Have, bassist Simone Butler oozes cool throughout, and Alex White, on loan from The Fat White Family, stamps his own imprint on the saxophone arrangements.

Introducing Loaded, an animated Gillespie declares that he wants to “get down in your dirty old town, Leeds” and the O2 Academy erupts like a gleeful 90s indie disco. The dense throb of Swastika Eyes is accompanied by frenzied strobe lights, and Movin’ On Up and Country Girl are joyfully celebratory.

The party vibes continue in the encore with an epic rendition of Come Together, and a rousing Rocks ends the night in footstomping style.