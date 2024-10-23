Razorlight. Picture: Charles Henri Belleville

At a busy “underplay” show to launch their fifth record, the former indie mainstays return with their imperial mid-Noughties phase intact and some robust power pop tunes.

Razorlight frontman Johnny Borrell hasn’t had the time to even say a word as he steps onto the tiny box stage in the favoured former working men’s hotspot of Hyde Park before there have been declarations of undying affection from the crowd. “I love you!” shrieks one voice from out of the darkness as he plugs in his patch cable. The singer glances up, shakes his head and ruefully grins.

It has been a particularly anfractuous road to this point in the career of the former indie mainstays. But here, at this busy “underplay” show at the Brudenell Social Club to launch fifth record Planet Nowhere, they have not only returned with a pleasingly robust selection of Cars-esque power pop tunes, but with the line-up from their imperial mid-Noughties phase.

Guitarist Björn Ågren, bassist Carl Dalemo and drummer Andy Burrows have all returned to the fold in dribs and drabs over the past five years, but perhaps tellingly, they – along with keyboardist Reni Lane – all appear more delighted to be there than any post-punk revival-revivalists here can recall.

Split almost neatly down the middle between new cuts and classic favourites, this rambunctious 70-minute affair leaves little room to breathe, and feels all the better for it, from the kinetic wiry rumble of opener Let It Go through the frenetic punk rush of encore pick Good Night.

Age has not dimmed Borrell’s capacity for a double-take song title – he introduces Taylor Swift = US Soft Propaganda with his tongue not necessarily lodged in cheek – but from the glossy hooks of April Ends to the crashing garage riffs behind Empire Service, complete with a full David Byrne yelp of a delivery, he and his bandmates are stridently effective throughout.

“It’s amazing to play these tiny places,” he acknowledges in a rare pause before a terrific Don’t Go Back to Dalston. “It’s put the soul back into this band.”

