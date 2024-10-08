With their brand of mid-tempo songcraft, textured with surf-jangle tons, the New Jersey five-piece offer a pleasantly relaxed vein of rock with easygoing satisfaction.

“How many people here are actually students?” Real Estate frontman Martin Courtney enquires early on into their show deep in the bowels of Leeds University Union. There is a faint smattering of raised hands and soft cheers, peppered throughout the crowd that is spread out before the New Jersey five-piece; a scattered few, but hardly an overwhelming majority of those in attendance. The singer nods, mostly to himself. “I thought so.”

It is not to say that the indie rockers definitively skew older; there are definitely plenty present with a full head of hair and Gen Z fashion in attendance. But their brand of mid-tempo songcraft, textured with surf-jangle tones, offers a pleasantly relaxed vein of rock that rolls forwards with an easygoing satisfaction perhaps attuned to a more matured crowd as a balm for busier and trying times.

The band arrive in support of sixth record Daniel, though not with their woozy Californian twist on the Elton John song of the same name they dropped shortly before landing on British shores.

They draw heavily from its selection, including the pastoral pair of openers Somebody New and Haunted World, underpinned by bassist Alex Bleeker and drummer Sammi Niss with the steady thrum of their rhythm section.

Water Underground meanwhile stacks up among the best of their work so far, lushly strung out with keyboard tones as it floats on a note of wistful melancholy.

Still, it is the varied dips they make back into their catalogue that garner the biggest responses of the night across an eighty-five-minute set effectively curfewed by the need for a club night in the Stylus complex afterwards.

It’s Real, from 2011’s Days, is an early highlight, while Crime also elicits a keen response from the crowd. The reaction seems to thrill Bleeker, the more vocal cohort of the group when it comes to audience participation. “We were in London last night, but this is way better!” he crows at one point.