Gig review: Richard Dawson at Leeds City Varieties

Richard Dawson. Picture: Sally Pilkington

The Newcastle folk musician balances his trademark compositional and performative quirks with a master songwriter’s novelistic ability in a duo show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If there’s ever an apocalyptic societal flaw, the Goodies will run their HQ from this place,” Richard Dawson comments on the enduring historic grandeur of the City Varieties at one point during the generously portioned 100-minute set.

Medieval travails, botanically themed adventurists, UFO sightings, houses hit by lightning, individual tunes lasting upwards of 40 minutes, all of them somehow combining their outlandish subject material with palpable human emotion and experience. Considering the scale of restless imagination evident on the Newcastle songwriter’s recent output, it wouldn’t be entirely unexpected if Dawson tackled post-apocalyptic societal collapse on some future epic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For now, however, the set – accompanied only by drummer Andrew Cheetham – is deservedly focused on End of the Middle (released earlier this year), which focused on dramatic family dynamics and relations, and the impact of earlier generations’ behavioural patterns and experiences on their offspring.

In Dawson’s case, turning to smaller, and some might say more mundane matters, has actually made the songs bigger and better. Compared to the older selections sprinkled throughout the set, material from the new album feels more palpably real and resonant, with Dawson’s trademark compositional and performative quirks balanced with a master songwriter’s novelistic ability to craft fully believable characters and scenarios in a few verses.

For all the near-hit potential of the new album’s first single Boxing Day Sales (one of tonight’s highlights), Dawson’s approach hasn’t exactly became an easy sell, making it all the more heartwarmingly reassuring that such an uncompromisingly and unremittingly idiosyncratic artist now manages to sell out venues of this scale.

While lyrically fuelled by kitchen sink realism, songs like the opening Gondola are musically pure prog-rock complexity, with Dawson’s chord progressions – picked out on a scratchy electric guitar – and vocal leaps (frequently hopping towards cloud-touching falsetto) refusing to conform to much linear logic and verse/chorus conventions, opting instead to ricochet eccentrically where the mood takes them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s telling that next to Dawson’s wildly imaginative structures, a heartfelt solo cover of famously freewheeling US freak-folk pioneer Micheal Hurley’s hauntingly rambling Wildegeeses feels almost straightforwardly catchy.

Cheetham is the anchor to the proceedings, somehow locating and accentuating the groove and the pulse in tunes that seem to otherwise chuckle at conventional musical logic. The duo’s pummeling, hard-riffing take on Jogging even inches towards the muscular hard rock hybrids of Henki, Dawson’s masterful 2021 collaboration with Finnish cult heroes Circle, only with just over a quarter of that album’s seven-piece manpower.

Whether interspersing frequent tuning breaks – necessitated by a brand new set of guitar strings – with quips about similar technical interruptions being edited out of Black Sabbath and Guns N Roses live DVDs or wondering whether the cast Dawson is having to wear on one foot on this tour after tearing an Achilles tendon is the outcome of God’s revenge for the 43-year songwriter having dared to consume a Gregg’s cheese pastry on hallowed breeding ground for lapwings, Dawson is entertaining company throughout, with the lighthearted daftness of the mid-song banter providing fitting contrast for the pathos of the new material.