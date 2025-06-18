Gig review: Richard Hawley at Sheffield's iconic Leadmill

Last night at Sheffield's iconic Leadmill, Richard Hawley delivered another masterclass performance, cementing his status as the venue's most cherished artist.

With more appearances at the Leadmill than any other performer since its 1980 opening, Hawley once again proved why this relationship remains one of music's most enduring love affairs.

The evening began with Tom Hickox providing superb support, showcasing his distinctive songwriting with Chalk Giants and Roy & Eve. His emotional tribute to Brian Wilson through a stirring rendition of God Only Knows, which soon erupted into a memorable singalong from the appreciative crowd, set the perfect tone, demonstrating the reverence for craftsmanship that would define the entire evening.

When Hawley took the stage for his two-hour set, opening with She Brings the Sunlight, the intimate venue felt electric with anticipation. In a night that was about celebrating the venue’s storied history, reminiscing and sharing memories, Hawley offered heartfelt thanks to the packed crowd who snapped up the tickets in a matter of minutes.

The setlist read like a career-spanning journey through Sheffield's musical soul. Standing at the Sky's Edge, the title track from his acclaimed album that inspired the Olivier Award-winning musical, showcased Hawley's ability to blend narrative and melody into something transcendent. The song's dark tale of desperation transformed into something beautiful through his distinctive baritone and the venue's intimate acoustics.

Mid-set highlights included the ethereal Deep Space and the rain-soaked melancholy of Just Like the Rain, both delivered with the kind of emotional authenticity that has made Hawley a Sheffield legend.

The inclusion of Coles Corner, perhaps his most beloved anthem to Sheffield, created one of the evening's most poignant moments. This tender ode to romance in his hometown felt especially meaningful within the Leadmill's walls, where Hawley has crafted so many musical memories over the decades.

Tonight the Streets Are Ours and the haunting, Alone, demonstrated his mastery of atmosphere, while Is There a Pill? built to an emotional crescendo that left the audience breathless. Heart of Oak is a superb conclusion to the main set and gave the incredibly talented guitarist Shez Sheridan the limelight for his masterful guitar work and anthemic riffs.

Hawley's declaration before the encore, "We just want to go out rocking" was met with enthusiastic approval from the crowd, and they delivered exactly that. The covers of Tommy Tucker's Hi-Heel Sneakers and Chris Kenner's Sick and Tired showed his deep respect for musical heritage while maintaining his distinctive style. Hawley concluded the evening with a cathartic performance of The Ocean.