Gig review: Richard Hawley at The Leadmill, Sheffield

Richard Hawley performing at The Leadmill. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

For the first time since 2005, Sheffield singer songwriter Richard Hawley graced The Leadmill stage on the penultimate evening of his four-night residency at the iconic Sheffield venue.

An excited crowd eagerly packed into the venue early and were treated to a great support set from Lancashire vocalist Ben Hall from Ben & The Bens. Ben has superb vocals and one of his songs, It’s Happening Again, going down particularly well with the receptive, supportive crowd.

Hawley came onto stage to a cacophony of applause and made his way to the centre of the stage in his usual, nonchalant, low-key manner, waving to the crowd. He opened up with a trio of songs: Off My Mind, Alone and Further all from his 2019 album Further.

Richard Hawley with Pete McKee at The Leadmill. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

“Thanks for coming down, we massively appreciate it for us and The Leadmill as well,” Hawley said. Instantly the crowd erupted into a spine-tingling applause for the venue which carried on for several minutes – a memorable moment of unity appreciating a truly special Sheffield institution.

“I’m normally nervous when I’m on stage, but I’m not here as it feels like home.” Hawley admitted.

Each evening of his residency, Hawley has been accompanied by a local Sheffield guest for a couple of songs. In previous nights, Self Esteem and Jarvis Cocker have featured. Thursday evening he was joined by close friend and former flatmate Pete McKee.

McKee – who is also a member of fellow Sheffield band The Everly Pregnant Brothers – sang two songs: The Velvet Underground’s Pale Blue Eyes and The Clash’s Should I Stay or Should I Go. “That was a good karaoke, wasn’t it?” McKee quipped after receiving a rapturous applause before heading off stage.

Pete McKee was Richard Hawley's third guest during his residency at The Leadmill. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

As part of his 16-song set, Hawley also performed classics Emilina Says, Standing at the Sky’s Edge, Coles Corner, Galley Girl and Don’t Stare at the Sun before a two-song encore featuring There’s a Storm a Comin’ and Heart of Oak. His stunningly rich voice echoing around the venue beautifully.