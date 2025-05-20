Gig review: Rose City Band at Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Rose City Band. Picture: Robbie Augsperger

Ripley Johnson’s cosmic country rockers keep on choogling in an enthusiastically received set.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Music obsessives could probably debate endlessly about the correct definition of the term ‘choogling’.

Popularised by Creedence Clearwater Revival’s propulsive 10-minute epic Keep On Chooglin’ from 1969, honed further in the 70s by, say, Grateful Dead’s psychedelic country-rock excursions and J.J. Cale’s swampy laidback grooves, and refined by various contemporary converts of the spot where classic rock, funk, country and psychedelia merge with benevolently propulsive, hypnotic prowess, the rhythmically assertive yet rootsy connotations of choogling (whatever the term might mean precisely) are the perfect way to describe the offerings of Rose City Band tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band’s dichotomous core beliefs in the bliss-inducing potential of mellow country-rock and wildly sprawling, untamed improv exploration are neatly summarised in bandleader Ripley Johnson’s outfit of a trucker cap and an Alice Coltrane T-shirt.

Envisioned by Johnson as a one-man country-psych studio project to offer some respite from the guitarist’s tireless touring as part of San Francisco’s garage-psych primitivists Wooden Shjips and the cosmically throbbing minimalists Moon Duo, the Portland, Oregon outfit has evolved into one of the most reliably transportive live acts in circulation.

Starting with the unhurriedly evolving slow jam of Rabbit, tonight’s beautifully paced 90-minute performance certainly lives up to these exacting standards.

Centred on Johnson’s liquid, languidly soaring quicksilver lead guitar runs, the five-piece shift gears from the heavy-lidded, psychedelically frazzled country-rock slow-burn that dominate Rose City Band’s recorded output (mostly recently on this year’s reliably compelling Sol y Sombra) to heady extemporisations that can seen almost indecently intense and muscular next to the laidback default mode of their recorded counterparts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Off the new album, La Mesa throbs with earthy funk that suggests cosmic country gatecrashing a particularly hip disco, while Empty Bottles shifts gears from the band’s trademark horizontally rippling blissfulness into an angular riff that wouldn’t feel out of place on a jazz fusion workout, with keyboardist Paul Hasenberg and Johnson taking turns to kick the momentum up a notch.

That the band navigate these shifts as if they’ve played together forever is all the more impressive considering that pedal steel player Zena Kay (whose wailing tones keep at least one foot of the proceedings firmly steeped in country traditions, never more so than on the honky tonkin’ gallop of Slow Burn) has only just stepped in for this European tour.