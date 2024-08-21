Say She She performing at The Wardrobe, Leeds. Picture: Gary Brightbart

The Anglo-American trio struggle to maintain levels of oven-baked dance-ability despite a set rooted in disco and funk.

“We’re Say She She and we came here to make you dance,” announces Sabrina Cunningham.

The statement, coming one song into the British-American trio’s set, should be self-evident. Named after a pun on Nile Rodgers’ Chic, their retro sound has been self-described as ‘discodelic soul with dreamy harmonies’. They live up to it on opener ‘Reeling’, a slice of fleet footed pop-funk on which Cunningham’s classically trained voice sublimely blends with that of Nya Gazelle Brown and Piya Malik.

Except, despite being rooted in disco and funk, they don’t sustain this level of oven-baked dance-ability. There are tantalising glimpses of the heady grooves heard on 2022’s Prism and 2023’s Silver, especially on ‘Astral Plane’ and ‘Bleeding Heart’.

Their cover of Talking Heads’ ‘Slippery People’ is also an unexpected high, acknowledging their post-punk New York influences. It’s a sound that elsewhere surfaces on the slightly grittier ‘Forget Me Not’, an homage to art collective the Guerrilla Girls.

Their set nonetheless has problems with pacing, especially during the anonymous ‘Trouble’ and ‘Never Say Never’, that can’t quite be saved by the members. They seem to be having a blast, beaming smiles and roughly choreographed dance moves, but they lack real stage presence. The first quarter of the set, especially, feels somewhat detached.

It’s a sense of disengagement that’s even more striking given the star quality of Leeds-based support act August Charles, whose charisma effortlessly sells his set of 90s soul-jazz.

Say She She’s presence is further undermined by their tight backing band, which features members of Orgōne. There are a couple of occasions when they appear to play over Brown and Malik – the most vocal members – when they start to address the audience.

The set reaches a nadir when they’re left on stage to play a ten-minute funk-soul instrumental that sounds like the theme to a bad 70s cop show. When Say She She return in sequinned outfits it’s to play a somewhat anti-climactic ‘Questions’, whose slinky funk is too laid back to pack a punch.