Gig review: Seafret at Leeds University Stylus

Reeling from the release of their latest release Wonderland, the Yorkshire-based duo Seafret have embarked on their UK spring tour, playing to a full house last Thursday at the Leeds University Union Stylus.

By Isabella Miller
Published 24th Apr 2023, 12:46 BST
Seafret. Picture: Marc A ShellySeafret. Picture: Marc A Shelly
Seafret. Picture: Marc A Shelly

Playing a selection of new releases from the record, alongside old fan favourites such as the ever popular Atlantis, the Bridlington-born indie rock duo beam out at the packed out venue, many of which proudly donning Seafret merch.

What’s striking about the show is the connection between both members.

Guitarist Harry Draper radiates talent through his instrument, particularly in plays of Summertonic and Never say Never, both taken from the latest record, where we see him effortlessly sliding up and down the frets of his guitar complimenting frontman Jack Sedman’s vocal.

    Seafret’s emergence in 2015 has resulted in them accumulating slews off and across the world, whether down to their infectious music that pulls at heartstrings or lyrics that have a similar effect.

    But something that many of the night’s attendees seem to be struck by, is Sedman’s angelic, powerful voice.

    Appearing humble, almost shy, on stage, Sedman still manages to raise hairs with powerful performances of Be My Queen and Latest Single and title track Wonderland, his voice reaching all corners of the venue.

    Closing with Atlantis, it’s clear the 2016 single has made its mark on the Leeds audience, with not a lyric missed by anyone in the room.

