Gig review: Self Esteem at Leeds Beckett University

Self Esteem, aka Rebecca Lucy Taylor.

The South Yorkshire singer-songwriter excels in a stripped-down set for Crash Records to plug her latest album.

“I hate sound – that’s a terrible thing to say as a musician,” Rebecca Lucy Taylor, the artist otherwise known as Self Esteem, jokes to a full house gathered in the early evening at Leeds Beckett University Student Union for the opening night of a brief acoustic tour to promote her new album, A Complicated Woman.

Still recovering from a chest infection which she contracted a week ago, she’s conscious of the slightly husky tone to her voice which has been compounded by the bottom end on the venue’s PA. Ever the trouper, however, she makes light of it. “I’m a diva now – have you heard the news?” she deadpans with a knowing glance.

In reality, there’s nothing prima donna-ish about this dressed-down performance by the Rotherham-born singer, seated here with three backing singers and a guitarist. Their four- and sometimes five-part harmonies, however, are frequently spectacular – with the emphatic “f*** you”s in The Curse a particular highlight.

At just 40 minutes long, the nine-song set is short and sweet, and inevitably leans towards new material, but there’s room too for I Do This All The Time and Wizardry from Taylor’s 2021 breakthrough album Prioritise Pleasure. The former, a sardonic note to self to “look up, lean back, be strong” in the face of pressure to conform to social expectations, now has an equally powerful close cousin in Focus Is Power, which Self Esteem recently unveiled on the Graham Norton Show on BBC One. Here without all the TV pizzazz, its stacked harmonies again hit home.

Cheers To Me and If Not Now It’s Soon also work well stripped of all the production trickery in their recorded versions, and Taylor remains a droll presence throughout – at one point asking an assistant if she can find her mobile phone backstage so she can play an audio clip of the Coronation Street actress Julie Hesmondhalgh to the audience. “It’s the one with Madonna on the screen saver,” she says, wryly acknowledging the inspiration she’s often drawn from the US mega-star.

As the set draws to its conclusion with The Best, Taylor sounds a little croaky, but she’s defiant to the end. Having missed out on a top ten placing for Prioritise Pleasure “by 62 copies”, this time she’s determined to do what it takes to propel A Complicated Woman into the upper echelons of the charts. “If I die doing this that will feel correct,” she quips.