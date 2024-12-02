Gig review: Shed Seven at O2 Academy Leeds

Shed Seven performing at O2 Academy Leeds. Picture: Neil Chapman/Unholy Racket Photography

Rick Witter’s Britpop veterans shine on in a nostalgic return to their ‘second home’.

Over 30 years have passed since Shed Seven burst onto the scene, yet their music has endured and their live shows remain as brilliant as ever.

That much was evident on Saturday night in Leeds – the York band’s “second home” according to frontman Rick Witter – as their back catalogue of legendary hits was belted out with some newer gems.

Witter effervesced with energy from the off and clearly still loves what he does after all these years. And why not?

The Sheds boast an extremely loyal fanbase who keep coming back for more and the crowd was up for this one alright, pretty much a home gig on their 30-year anniversary tour.

After a superb set by support act The Sherlocks, it was time for Shed Seven to take centre stage.

They kick off with Room in My House and Speakeasy before the brilliant Devil In Your Shoes, prompting the first of many mass singalongs.

Ocean Pie, off their 1994 debut album Change Giver, goes down as Witter, charismatic as ever, interacts with the crowd.

“This is a song from 1994, you remember songs from then, don’t you?” he asks with a mischievous glint in his eye.

Another highlight is Where Have You Been Tonight as Witter adds: “I’m taking you back to 1995 now.”

Nostalgia is everywhere as many of the crowd relive their youth at a time when Shed Seven rose to prominence during the Britpop era which saw them notch up 15 Top 40 hits.

Rowetta, of Happy Monday fame, joins the Sheds midway through their set for two songs, In Ecstasy and Ring The Changes, and is introduced in style by Witter.

“It’s time to introduce the Queen of Manchester, Rowetta,” he says to raucous acclaim from the sold-out crowd.

The big hits just keep on coming with High Hopes and On Standby sending Shed Seven fans into a frenzy.

Witter teases the crowd at the start of On Standby as they sing it before the band do.

“Leeds, you’re very naughty, but I love you,” he says.

Cue laughter and a blistering rendition of the much-loved track which has fans dancing and singing all over.

There are too many highlights to list but Going For Gold is another absolute belter before a delightful encore which includes Getting Better, Disco Down and Chasing Rainbows.