Gig Review: Simply Red at The Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Mick Hucknall of Simply Red performing at the Utilita Arena, Sheffield. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

The blue-eyed soul veterans shine in Sheffield on their 40th anniversary tour – a celebratory evening filled with nostalgic hits.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Utilita Arena in Sheffield was awash with nostalgia and soulful sounds last night as Simply Red, led by the evergreen Mick Hucknall, continued their momentous 40th anniversary tour. The evening was a celebration of four decades of blue-eyed soul, delivered with the polished professionalism and vocal prowess that has defined the band’s enduring career.

Before the main event, support came from Rumer, who captivated the early crowd with her smooth, gentle vocals. Her set was warmly received, with the delicate power of tracks like Slow and the heartfelt Take Me as I am earning genuine applause and leaving the audience perfectly warmed for the headliners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The house lights dimmed just before 9pm, and Mick Hucknall strode onto the stage to a deafening ovation. Launching straight into Sad Old Red and Jericho from the 1985 debut album Picture Book, the band immediately showcased their tight, soulful sound. It was immediately apparent that Hucknall’s voice, the band's unmistakable calling card, remains wonderfully intact, effortlessly hitting the high notes and delivering the signature smoky tone.

Mick Hucknall of Simply Red performing at the Utilita Arena, Sheffield. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

The first big hit, Money’s Too Tight (To Mention), had the crowd singing along heartily, before the set moved chronologically through the band’s storied catalogue. Following the fifth song, A New Flame, Hucknall paused for a moment of reflection and levity. “We always love coming to Sheffield. Wow – 40 years, where has that gone? I don’t feel a day over 65,” he joked, prompting laughter and more cheers.

The heart of the set was a masterclass in ’80s and ’90s soul-pop. Barry White’s It’s Only Love Doing Its Thing and the beloved cover If You Don’t Know Me by Now were highlights, each executed with a passion that made them feel wholly their own.

The rapturous applause after The Stylistics cover, You Make Me Feel Brand New, was an undeniable indicator of the audience’s deep appreciation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All right, now let’s boogie,” Hucknall declared just before Fake, a rallying cry that instantly propelled the entire arena to its feet. From this point on, the energy shifted into a joyful arena-wide disco. Sunrise saw huge numbers dancing in the aisles, while the closing main set hit Fairground was a mass singalong, complete with whistles and a carnival atmosphere.

The inevitable encore brought two final fan favourites. Something Got Me Started kept the joyous momentum rolling, before the night concluded perfectly with the timeless Holding Back the Years, leaving the Sheffield crowd utterly satisfied.