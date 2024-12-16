Gig review: Slipknot at First Direct Arena, Leeds

Slipknot at the First Direct Arena, Leeds. Picture: Neil Chapman/Unholy Racket Music Pics

The Nineties metal titans still smoulder with rage in a set largely drawn from their early years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Christmas collision surrounds the First Direct Arena on the first night of the UK leg of the metal maniacs Here Comes The Pain tour. The Leeds Arena Quarter was always going to be busy in the pre-Christmas season. This year the bars were always going to be packed with festive jumpers.

But tonight these were outnumbered by the black band shirt clad, metal headed fans of Slipknot. It’s a sort of ‘beginning to feel SlipkNOT like Christmas’ vibe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The quarter’s centrepiece, the First Direct Arena, glows brighter than all the surrounding Santas and snowmen combined. The ever-changing lighting of the arena pulled the dark denizens of the bars into its epicentre. Slipknot are having their own celebration, and their fans are drawn to it like a death’s head moth to a flame.

Slipknot at the First Direct Arena, Leeds. Picture: Neil Chapman/Unholy Racket Music Pics

Bleed From Within made their way down from Glasgow to lend support. It was their job to whip up the masses into a frenzy for Slipknot. They set about their task with vigour. Scott Kennedy paces the stage wide riser spitting out a set that was well suited to the headliners. As difficult as it is opening for a huge global phenomenon, they keep the swelling crowd entertained and pave the way for what was to come.

The 25th anniversary tour is revisiting material from the self-titled first album. Slipknot are a ferocious blend of heavy metal, nu-metal, and industrial influences. The raw, aggressive sound catapulted Iowa’s finest into the mainstream and dominated the late-90s metal landscape.

Staging for the 2024 shows revisits the early era production. The iconic Slipknot logo looms large above the backline on plain black backdrop. A raised platform houses the electronics stations either side of a mammoth drum kit. Gone are the latter-day pyrotechnics and other embellishments. This is a stripped-back blank canvas, with the occasional Rolls-Royce front grille and steel barrel percussion debris, for the performers to make mayhem in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nine figures emerge into the smoke-filled wasteland accompanied by 742617000027. There are nods to their early aesthetic, including the iconic barcoded red jump suits with an additional ‘25’ black arm band. New takes on the classic mask designs reflect the 1999-era look. Earlier masks. And outfits were on display around the arena.

Slipknot at the First Direct Arena, Leeds. Picture: Neil Chapman/Unholy Racket Music Pics

The intent is clear, Corey Taylor lays it bare for all to hear when he declares “Welcome back to 19-f***ing-99’. The set is stripped of the newer classics and pulls exclusively from the initial rise of Slipknot and the rage and anger that is encapsulated in the album that bears their name and Eyeless open the set as the album foretold.

The stage is bathed in a toxic green and blue glow creating a post-apocalyptic scene for the inmates to riot in. The performance is all energy with the current members using every opportunity to climb, jump, smash, anything they can get their hands on.

The crowd tonight, many in outfits that mirror the band, lap up the scene embracing every moment. Suddenly the lights turn to a toxic red and Wait and Bleed bursts from the massive speakers. It is the breakout hit that released Slipknot on an unsuspecting world. It is met with waves of crowd surfers who want to break into the madness, rather than breakout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The songs are unleashed tonight. There is no suggestion that anyone is resting on their laurels, and this wasn’t a band going through the motions.

The set is an intense rage fuelled cacophony with Get This, Eeyore, Me Inside and Liberate split by the occasional backing track as the band retreats leaving the DJs to their unnerving soundscapes with Tattered & Torn and Frail Limb Nursery. The band steamroller through Purity, Prosthetics and No Life on the way to a climax with Only One. The crowd bounce, bash, and thrash through each song. Bodies and voices put under intense strain and the energy throughout is palpable.

The main set ends, but Mudslide foretells a return to the ecstatic state for most of the diehard devotees. The encore kicks off with another highlight in Spit It Out, before Surfacing. Scissors brings the night to an end with a horror movie vibe.

There is a sense that time is running out. The assembled black mass takes the opportunity to join in one last time as the set dies screaming.