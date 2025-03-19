Gig review: Slowly Slowly at The Key Club

Slowly Slowly. Picture: Kane Hibberd

With the sort of whites-of-your-eyes performance that primes them for some of their biggest shows back home next month, the Australian pop-punks show off increasingly magnificent hooks with aplomb.

“Is it Tuesday, Leeds?” Slowly Slowly frontman Ben Stewart asks with an abashed grin. “It’s great to be here on a Tuesday.” Onstage at The Key Club, the singer-guitarist may not have the time, but he and his bandmates certainly have the inspiration.

There is a pleasant sense of great-circle symmetry and completion to this date, tucked beneath the city’s historic Merrion Centre shopping precinct. Despite a decade in the saddle as a group – the four-piece, further comprised of guitarist Albert Doan, drummer Patrick Murphy and bassist Alex Quayle, celebrate ten years together in 2025 – the Victoria pop-punks had never played abroad until a support slot with Stand Atlantic at Project House last autumn.

Now, on their first headline tour of the United Kingdom and Europe, Slowly Slowly return to West Yorkshire behind their fifth album, January’s impressively polished Forgiving Spree. This jaunt is the sort of whites-of-your-eyes run seemingly set to be phased out back home in Australia; they return to home turf next month for the biggest shows of their career, with a hometown arena gig set to cap matters in Melbourne.

Here, in front of comparatively lesser numbers, the group clearly are not content to let this show rest on their laurels. They come out of the gates with arguably their best song, the propulsively fabulous Blueprint and barely stop for just over an hour, pinballing across a box stage with a sort of freewheeling glee that leaves sweat dripping down from the low-hung rafters above them.

Where on record, Slowly Slowly’s slick pop chops are more pronounced, they lean – a few select sequencer triggers aside – more into the messier emo-punk aspects of their lineage. There is an intriguingly loose vibe to their hard-hooked material, such as How Are You Mine? and Hurricane from the new record, which land with skyscraper joy; elsewhere, That’s That, rife with eighties glossiness, swaps out the saxophone solo for a deliriously scratchy burst of guitar freneticism.