Gig review: Smashing Pumpkins at The Piece Hall, Halifax

Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins performing at The Piece Hall, Halifax. Picture: Neil Chapman/Unholy Racket Music Pics

The US alternative rock band bring the heat to Halifax with a career-spanning set featuring tracks from their 13th album Aghori Mhori Mei, which has just celebrated its first birthday.

On August 12, Smashing Pumpkins brought their greatest hits along with their Aghori tour to Halifax’s iconic Piece Hall. The sold-out summer show saw Billy Corgan and company deliver both nostalgia and fresh reinforcements to their catalogue framed by the warm stone of one of Yorkshire’s most unique venues.

Opening act Rocket, from Los Angeles,. got the crowd warmed up with infectious ’90s-inspired alt-rock, channelling grunge grit and heartfelt hooks. Their set was tight, energetic, and brimming with confidence, showing exactly why they’re on the radar of rising guitar bands.

The Yorkshire sun burned so brightly lead singer, Alithea Tuttle, was forced to don her shades. Their future looks bright as they showcased tracks from their upcoming R is for Rocket album alongside material from their debut.

Smashing Pumpkins playing at The Piece Hall, Halifax. Picture: Neil Chapman/Unholy Racket Music Pics

Second support, White Lie,s took a different angle, washing the crowd in brooding synth-rock anthems and heart-thumping basslines, their set an atmospheric counterpoint to Rocket’s raw edge and the fireworks still to come. A rousing rendition of Bigger Than Us perhaps an accidental nod to the giants to come as their set closed.

As daylight hung in the summer sky, the core trio of Billy Corgan, James Iha, and Jimmy Chamberlin, joined by touring members Jack Bates, Katie Cole, and Kiki Wong, strode out to a roar. This run of open-air dates follows a year celebrating Aghori Mhori Mei, and Halifax marked the midpoint in a string of blessedly sunny UK shows.

They wasted no time, slamming into Glass’ Theme, Heavy Metal Machine, and Pentagrams. It was an opening salvo that was a perfect appetiser before the shimmering, timeless intro of Today made the entire square erupt. The band was overlooked by huge dolls which evoke the ritualistic Aghori bringing the album’s concept to the stage. Large triangular light arrays cast patterns onto the stone walls using the venue’s perimeter as a immersive backdrop.

With around 5,000 crammed into the Piece Hall’s surrounding balconies and courtyard, the atmosphere was electric. The crowd waved, sang, and inevitably launched into chants of “Yorkshire, Yorkshire”. Corgan, having been tipped off in advance, smirked: “I’m told you’re not saying what it sounds like you’re saying.” The connection was made, and he seemed genuinely excited to apply his newfound insight as he led a further chorus.

White Lies were one of the guest acts performing at The Piece Hall, Halifax. Picture: Neil Chapman/Unholy Racket Music Pics

Highlights came thick and fast, but the hauntingly beautiful cover of Berlin’s Take My Breath Away stood out. As dusk deepened, 5,000 voices rose together under the kaleidoscope of spinning triangles projected onto the historic walls. It was an unexpected, perfect pause before plunging into the next wave of classics. The overused singalong description at these gigs would understate the noise made tonight.

The night built towards a towering peak with Disarm, Tonight Tonight, and Cherub Rock, each met with ever growing applause and full-throated choruses. There was no encore break the band slammed straight into Zero, before Iha took the mic for a reverential snippet of Black Sabbath’s N.I.B. that segued into a ferocious The Everlasting Gaze. As the final notes rang out, Corgan lingered to applaud the crowd; the affection poured right back at him.