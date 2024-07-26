Soft Play at The Wardrobe, Leeds. Pucture: Neil Chapman/Unholy Racket Music Pics

The renamed punk rock duo launch their new album with a blistering show in Leeds.

Punk’s not dead! It was just missing for a bit and has been found alive and well under a new name. Crash Records have an amazing track record of squeezing gatefold album-sized bands into 7-inch single sized venues.

Soft Play are the latest of their amazing album launch gigs and they need to work their Heavy Jelly magic to squeeze this many people into the small but perfectly formed Wardrobe.

Laurie Vincent (guitar, bass, vocals) takes to the stage in a vest prepared for what is likely to be a hot and sweaty gig. Isaac Holman (vocals and drums) sports a black tracksuit top, which does not make it as far as the first song.

They dive head-first into Punk’s Dead, a song that is arguably the best name change announcement in musical history. The crowd somehow find the space to bounce up, down, and off each other. The pit is chaos and the temperature in the room rises rapidly.

These gigs provide the perfect opportunity to road-test new material. Most of the tracks from Heavy Jelly are on the set-list but, to quote Eric Morecambe, “not necessarily in the right order”.

Holman smashes his way through the first part of the set on his cut-down drum kit. The pace of the new album’s tracks may ebb-and-flow, but his screamed vocals allow no rest. Isaac is Typing and Mirror Muscles are the ebb with Bin Juice Disaster, John Wick and Act Violently the flow.

The latter even had the bar staff bouncing with some serious beer skills on display as not a drop is spilt. The repeated chant of You Make Me Want To Act Violently overlayed with a harmonious variant of the lyric creates one of the most hummable tunes on the album.

This is the great art of Soft Play they manage to pull your brain apart with well-crafted contradictions.

There is plenty of crowd interaction throughout, mostly humorous snippets. Some more heartfelt like the thank-you to Alex Wonk. The legendary frontman of punk stalwarts Wonk Unit gets a mention for believing in the band and driving them round to early gigs. Independent music survives because of people like him and it’s what these gigs evidence in abundance.

Artists recognising someone important in their history, at a gig organised by an independent record shop in a small independent venue is the life-blood of UK music. The crowd duly join in the recognition with a chorus of ‘Wonk, Wonk, Wonk’.

The chanting continues as the band take a moment to setup for something different. Gone are the driving drums and Vincent brings out comes a mandolin. Everything and Nothing is something so different to the preceding mayhem. The song of sorrow of loss is a modern folk-punk classic. This stripped-down live version may be a physical rest but it’s an emotional rollercoaster.

The solemn moment continues into a singalong of All Things Bright and Beautiful which is then kicked into touch by the rest of All Things. The new album tracks are completed with The Mushroom and the Swan. Only a couple of Heavy Jelly’s tracks don’t make an appearance, but this set demonstrates why most reviews of the album leave no stars unlit.