Gig review: Squeeze at The Piece Hall, Halifax

Rock band Squeeze playing live at the Piece Hall, Halifax. Picture: Ernesto Rogata

The Deptford rock band apply a new sheen to classic songs from across the past six decades.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year Squeeze celebrated the 50th anniversary of Glenn Tilbrook spotting a postcard Chris Difford had put in a sweetshop window in Deptford, and on the evidence of last night’s gig at the Piece Hall, they have a good few years in them yet! Badly Drawn Boy, still in his signature woolly hat, provided low key support before Squeeze, now an eight-piece, bounced on stage, greeted by an almost full seated Piece Hall crowd on a lovely evening.

They galloped through a 20-song set, revisiting classic songs from every decade of their career, but often giving them a new sheen. Opener, Black Coffee in Bed, with the whole band providing backing vocals, showed that Tilbrook is still in fine voice, as well as being a superb and underrated lead guitarist, and Is That Love? was followed by Up the Junction, Difford’s tale of an unfulfilled London life, with the crowd dancing in the aisles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A common complaint is that Difford and Tilbrook are rarely mentioned in the same breath as other classic songwriting duos, but their witty, poignant lyrics and melodic, catchy tunes, combined with their unique high-low harmonies made Squeeze a special band indeed.

Glenn Tilbrook, founding member and lead vocalist of rock band Squeeze playing live at the Piece Hall. Picture: Ernesto Rogata

They are releasing an album of old tracks from their very early days and another of new songs later this year, and If I Didn’t Love You and Trixie’s Hell on Earth hold up well against the hits and are warmly received.

Romping through Pulling Mussels from the Shell, Another Nail in My Heart, which the woman behind me on the balcony and I agreed was our favourite, and Annie Get Your Gun, the band then launched into an up-tempo version of Goodbye Girl with Steve Smith on percussion and Stephen Large, swapping his keyboards for an accordion, dancing at the front.

Difford gets a huge ovation as he launches into his iconic Cool for Cats before Labelled with Love slows things down, with Tilbrook inviting the audience to sing the chorus alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slap and Tickle proves again what a brilliant guitarist Tilbrook is, as he rocks out on the solo, and on Tempted he sings Paul Carrick’s original lines showing what a fine white soul voice he has, to boot! The set closes with Hourglass and Take Me I’m Yours, which I can remember seeing them perform on Top of the Pops as a child in the ’70s.

Chris Difford, rhythm guitarist and co-songwriter of rock band Squeeze, playing live at the Piece Hall. Picture: Ernesto Rogata

Squeeze remain a superb live band and end the evening with Tilbrook introducing the members for a solo piece – giving vocalist Danica Dora the chance to shine as she sings a snippet of the Velvet Underground’s After Hours.