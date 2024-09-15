Stand Atlantic

Half the world away from their roots in Australia and America, this curtain-raiser to a European tour finds three acts varying pop-punk chops with slick hooks and scuzzy aplomb.

“Let’s open the biggest pit up for the slowest song we’ve got,” proclaims Stand Atlantic frontwoman Bonnie Fraser roughly halfway through their show at Leeds’s Project House. At her words, a vast circle seems to materialise in the middle of the floor, a concrete halo scuffed up by chequered Converse trainers and well-worn Doc Martens. The singer grins, adding: “If you’re on a Tinder date, this is the time to make a move!”

The Sydney four-piece are back having launched their fourth album Was Here last month. A hit back home, it seems poised to be the springboard to even bigger things, with a hefty support run for A Day to Remember in the immediate pipeline.

Here, atop a bill with Los Angeles duo Honey Revenge and Melbourne cohorts Slowly Slowly, they play a curtain-raiser to a European tour half the world away from their roots in Australia and America; a show that finds three acts varying pop-punk chops with slick hooks and scuzzy aplomb.

For Slowly Slowly, this is new ground; singer Ben Stewart confesses it is their first show outside of their native borders ever. That anonymity emboldens the group to hand live debuts to a trio of tracks from next year’s upcoming Forgiving Spree, but it seems unlikely they will fly below the radar here much longer; they are possessed of a polished energy that helps their skyscraper hooks, such as on terrific closer Blueprint, cut through a crowded room with infectious delight.

Honey Revenge frontwoman Devin Papadol is fittingly high-energy too, perhaps by necessity in order to avoid being caught in the shadow of guitarist Donovan Lloyd’s magnificent hair. Running through most of last year’s debut effort Retrovision with little change, they seldom veer from their template, though the excellent Murphy’s Law proves a diamond in the rough among another quickfire slot.

Stand Atlantic themselves have the most diverse catalogue of all, offering industrial-grade heavy riffs and pleasantly daring tempo changes through Hair Out and Kissin’ Killer Cobras.

Decked in a red headband like an errant Mr Miyagi-esque disciple, Fraser has a fine grip on her audience, and the vocals to match, veering from Kill[h]er to early cut Lavender Bones, still a benchmark in their oeuvre.