Stick in the Wheel.

The east London band split the difference between folk and noise rock with added electronica elements.

Stick In The Wheel come at folk music with both a raw punk directness and a sense of sonic adventure which sometimes leads them into electronic territories rooted in their love of dubstep and grime – all driven by a desire to represent the working class music, history and culture of their home patch of east London from past to present.

Nicola Kearey sings with unfiltered directness in her strong Cockney accent, fully inhabiting lyrics densely packed with stories and dialects in danger of being lost to history, while Ian Carter splits the difference between folk and noise rock with his overdriven dobro guitar style.

Tonight they add to their minimalist set-up, with the rhythms given extra heft by Emma Holbrook on drums and a few technological tricks up their sleeve.

The show opens with the electronic drone of Crystal Tears, which also kicks off new album A Thousand Pokes, and sees Kearey deploy auto tune on her voice to haunting effect. But for the most part it’s raw and unvarnished, with pounding rhythms and frantic fingerpicking to the fore on songs like Bedlam.

The venue’s all seated tonight in a folk club style that’s a little at odds with the band’s rambunctious sound, which pleads for a livelier setting – though it works well for solo opener Johnny Campbell, whose conversational songs also bring to life tales of working class history – from ramblers battling for access in the Pennines to the visions of poet John Clare.

Things may be disconcertingly quiet out in the audience to begin with, but Stick In The Wheel realise it’s the liveliest numbers that go down the best, and soon rise to the challenge.

