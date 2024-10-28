Sum 41. Picture: Travis Shinn

On their final farewell, the Canadian pop-punk heroes go out swinging with a joyously analogue cacophony of three-chord bangers and old-fashioned twin-guitar melodies.

“Oh, that’s right, that’s right, ladies and gentlemen!” Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley cries as jets of flame tower above the stage and plumes of ticker-tape confetti rain down onto the crowd before him. “We’re going to have a good time tonight!”

It is a testament to the sheer scope of this show that the sort of party tricks reserved for an encore have been deployed just two songs into this tour kick-off on British shores – but then, for the Canadian pop-punk heroes, this is no ordinary occasion.

After roughly 30 years, the Ontario scene mainstays are calling it quits with one final farewell. The timing of their exit comes freighted with curious fascination; their genre has enjoyed critical reappraisal and commercial resurgence in recent years, led by a new wave of chart-topping artists like Olivia Rodrigo and Machine Gun Kelly.

Given the turmoil and turbulence that has stalked them however, it is a minor miracle they are still here, and playing some of the biggest venues of their career. Whibley, who struggled with alcoholism for many years, was once a skeletal rake of a man; now sober, he cuts a healthier figure, thinning ginger hair spiked like a mad professor energetically presiding over a joyously analogue cacophony of three-chord bangers.

If this is the end, Sum 41 are determined to go out swinging; over a two-hour-plus performance bedecked with more lasers and streamers than a student rave, they demonstrate why the adolescent-angst rush of Motivation, The Hell Song and Underclass Hero have sustained among the Warped Tour canon.

Sum 41’s secret weapon was always a deep love for old-fashioned twin-guitar melodies – they may be played at a faster clip, but old anthems like Over My Head (Better Off Dead), We’re All to Blame and Fat Lip, with its copious namechecks, owe as much to Judas Priest and Iron Maiden as the rest of the hardcore and thrash staples.

Lighters-out ballads With Me and Pieces pave the way for a climactic Still Waiting, before there is a giddy whistle-stop rush of an encore climaxing with In Too Deep. The lights are up, and the public address system is on as fans head for the exits, but there’s one last treat for those still in their seats.