Gig review: Teeth of the Sea & The Utopia Strong at The Crescent, York

The Utopia Strong

Davis is also a long-standing champion of obscure and experimental music, and his years as a DJ and radio presenter have now led him to make his own psychedelic electronic sounds as The Utopia Strong, in collaboration with his multi-instrumentalist friends Kavus Torabi and Michael York, veterans of a raft of cult bands including Gong, Coil and Current 93.

Here in a double header with Rocket Recordings labelmates Teeth Of The Sea, the band’s very decent debut album becomes just a jumping-off point for tonight’s improvisation-led live set. The opening drones mutate sedately into the rhythmic pulse of a dystopian sci-fi soundtrack, before entering lush, woozy territory led by York’s explorations on woodwinds and Torabi’s vocal loops and reverbed guitar. The rhythms build gradually as these amiable cosmic voyagers crank up the interstellar overdrive pedals and set the controls for the hearts of an appreciative audience.