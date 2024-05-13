Kyle Gass and Jack Black of Tenacious D.

As established purveyors of comedy prog-metal, Jack Black and Kyle Gass deliver a show that functions as American rock ’n’ roll pantomime in Leeds.

“Leeds,” Jack Black intones from behind the microphone, its stand wrapped upright in a waxy approximation of Satan’s clenched red fist. “Been a while. I had such a nice stroll up your canal.” He pauses, then leans over towards the front rows, face poker-straight. “I spent all day up in there.”

Such ribald entendres are par for the course with the singer-actor-songwriter and his companion Kyle Gass. Together, the two are Tenacious D, established purveyors of comedy prog-metal. Formed thirty years ago, before their lead singer broke out as a Hollywood heavyweight, their approach to music marries Spinal Tap-esque parody with an obvious affection for the tropes they lampoon; their shows function as American rock-and-roll pantomime for the most part.

This return to West Yorkshire fascinates for size and demand; they have sold out the First Direct Arena without breaking an apparent sweat, despite the fact their last full album, 2018’s Post-Apocalypto, spluttered in the lower echelons of the charts. Its songs are noticeably absent across a 90-minute show; engineered as a daffy send-up from cod-acoustic-opera opener Kickapoo to The Spicy Meatball Song – a throwaway ditty sung to the tune of John Williams’ Raiders March – it mostly thrills those in attendance.

It helps that both Black and Gass are fine musicians, and that the former holds a terrific voice to stand with his heroes. Likewise, their compositional chops have transcended pure pastiche too; Wonderboy and Tribute, both sizable singles in their heyday, are genuinely great tracks, played with a finger-picking zen.

But the skit songs dominate, whether they be Video Games’ throwaway rockabilly hoedown, or Sax-a-Boom, where Black honks on a plastic toy saxophone, backed by lashings of disco-funk. For The Metal, a 10ft horned robot stomps around the stage, while Beelzeboss (The Final Showdown) features an inflatable demon spewing confetti streamers.

A gag on the inefficiency of their flame geysers, featuring a hapless roadie named Biffy Pyro, runs the full length of the show, while Gass stages a fake walkout ahead of Dude (I Totally Miss You) to fake crocodile tears.

