Terrorvision

The Keighley rock band are full of vim more than three decades into their career.

“We’re Terrorvision and we’re from, you know, over there in Bradford.” The customary greeting from Keighley’s finest rock ’n’ roll band was rolled out for the 33rd year running, this time at Project House – the band touring their new album We Are Not Robots with what ultimately amounted to a greatest hits set.

Wearing what can only be spring-loaded trainers, lead singer Tony Wright jumped, hopped, danced, and moshed his way through the 90-minute set, microphone frequently held out into the crowd as every word of their familiar tracks was hollered back at them.

There was a full band compliment for this tour, horns and keyboards making an appearance, leading to an incredible wall of sound packing the venue. With guitarists Mark Yates and Leigh Marklew throwing ‘rock ’n’ roll shapes’ (Yates) and gurning their way through the set (Marklew), the band and front half of the audience completed the set drenched in sweat, Wright providing local vinyl institution Jumbo Records with some complimentary profile by virtue of his T-shirt.

Opening with Discotheque Wreck was always going to set the sweaty scene, before blasting through the Mötorhead chant on The Night That Lemmy Died. Introducing My House as their first ever single “from a different Millennium, so literally a thousand years old”, it typified everything that the fans have come to love about the band, infectious energy, catchy anthems, and a party atmosphere on a high-energy nostalgia trip.

The tracks from the new release pack a punch, Electrocuted sounding ever closer to punk but it was the celebratory vibe that accompanied American TV, Perseverance and Pretend Best Friend that resulted in the hoisting up of a brave few onto shoulders in the melee of the front few rows.

Breaking Health and Safety law is very rock ’n’ roll and Wright encouraging the use of “only proper” cigarette lighters to accompany Some People Say will have caused some consternation amongst the high viz jacket brigade.

