Gig review: Texas at The Piece Hall, Halifax

Texas performing at The Piece Hall, Halifax. Picture: Neil Chapman/Unholy Racket Music Pics

The Scottish pop-rock veterans deliver a career-spanning masterclass at Halifax’s iconic landmark.

On a warm July evening, Texas brought their 2025 greatest hits tour to the historic Piece Hall in Halifax, treating 5,000 fans to a night of nostalgia, energy, and unforgettable music.

The Scottish pop-rock legends, now in their fifth decade, proved their enduring appeal with a setlist that spanned the full breadth of their career. Against the stunning backdrop of the 18th-century courtyard, the band’s return to Yorkshire felt both celebratory and intimate, making for a concert that will linger in the memory of everyone present.

Opening the night was Rhiane Downey, the rising singer-songwriter fresh from her stint as Paul Heaton’s new touring vocalist. This was her third appearance at the Piece Hall within a week, the sort of residency not usually given to an artist announcing the release of her debut album.

Rianne Downey onstage at The Piece Hall, Halifax. Picture: Neil Chapman/Unholy Racket Music Pics

Downey charmed the early crowd with her soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics, delivering a set that balanced vulnerability with quiet confidence. Her songs, tinged with folk and indie influences, and a sprinkling of Beautiful South classics, showcased why she’s quickly becoming a name to watch. The audience responded warmly, and Downey’s gratitude for the opportunity was evident, setting the perfect tone for the evening ahead.

As the sun dipped behind the Piece Hall’s stone arches, Texas took to the stage to rapturous applause. Frontwoman Sharleen Spiteri, joined by long-time bandmates Johnny McElhone and Ally McErlaine, radiated charisma and camaraderie.

There were no major line-up changes for this tour, but the sense of occasion was palpable – this was a celebration of five decades of hits, delivered as part of a series of special summer gigs in the UK’s most iconic venues. Spiteri’s easy rapport with both her band and the crowd underscored the family-like bond that has kept Texas at the top of their game for so long.

The band wasted no time launching into I Don’t Want a Lover, immediately igniting the crowd. The familiar opening chords of Halo followed, with Spiteri’s vocals soaring over the courtyard. By the time they reached Hi, the audience was fully immersed, singing along with every word. Spiteri used every gap between songs to interact with the crowd and introduce band members.

The atmosphere among the 5,000-strong crowd was electric. Fans of all ages could be seen singing along, waving their arms in the air, and joining in spirited chants of “Yorkshire, Yorkshire!” between songs. Spiteri, ever the show woman, grinned and declared “This is a great gig, Halifax”, drawing cheers and laughter. The communal spirit was palpable, with the band feeding off the crowd’s enthusiasm and vice versa.