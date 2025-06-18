Gig Review: The Corrs & Natalie Imbruglia at The Piece Hall, Halifax

The Corrs and Natalie Imbruglia deliver a hit-filled evening at Halifax’s Piece Hall, blending Irish folk-rock, pop classics, and crowd-pleasing covers in a perfectly curated summer show

The TK Maxx presents run of shows at the Piece Hall in Halifax have become a staple of the summer, and after a string of rainy evenings, this show was blessed with warm weather with only light clouds, setting the perfect backdrop for a night of music. The rain held off, allowing concertgoers to fully enjoy the historic venue’s open-air charm and vibrant atmosphere.

Natalie Imbruglia opened the evening with a short but memorable set, immediately connecting with the crowd by pointing out familiar faces and sharing playful banter between songs. Her current touring band delivered a tight, polished sound, and she took a moment after performing “Habit” to introduce each member, highlighting the camaraderie on stage. Imbruglia expressed her gratitude to The Corrs for including her on the tour, mentioning that she had watched their set every night and even hinted she might join the crowd for a dance later. The set’s highlights came as she closed with her iconic hits “Torn” and “Big Mistake,” both of which had the audience singing along enthusiastically.

As the sun began to set, The Corrs took the stage, with lead singer Andrea Corr making a striking entrance in reflective sunglasses, a black sequined mini dress with white lining, and black boots. The sunglasses were soon set aside as she settled in at the microphone, which was adorned with a container holding several tin whistles—a signature touch. The band kicked off with “Only When I Sleep” and “Give Me a Reason,” both prime examples of their Irish folk-rock style, blending gentle rock rhythms with flourishes of traditional Irish music. Andrea’s tin whistle and Sharon Corr’s violin combined beautifully, supported by Jim Corr on guitar and keyboards and Caroline Corr on drums and piano, showcasing the family’s renowned musical chemistry.

Corrs (The) - Piece Hall Halifax -12th June 2025

The set delved deeper into the band’s folk roots with “Erin Shore,” the first of several traditional tunes that transformed the Piece Hall into what felt like an intimate Irish bar, despite the venue’s impressive capacity of around 5,500 people. The crowd embraced every opportunity to wave, clap, and sway along, reinforcing the communal spirit that defines both The Corrs’ music and the Piece Hall experience.

While the evening was largely a celebration of The Corrs’ greatest hits, there was also space for fresh material. “Summer Sunshine,” from one of their more recent albums, stood out with its bright pop tempo, seamlessly blending with the band’s classic sound and adding a contemporary twist to the setlist.

The Corrs paid tribute to their musical influences with energetic covers, including Thin Lizzy’s “Old Town” and Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.” These renditions demonstrated the band’s versatility and willingness to honour the artists who have inspired their journey, while still making each song distinctly their own.

Fan favourites like “What Can I Do?” and “I Never Loved You Anyway” were met with rapturous applause, slotting perfectly into a setlist that balanced nostalgia with innovation. The band’s ability to weave their classics seamlessly into the evening’s flow kept the energy high and the audience engaged throughout.

Natalie Imbruglia - Piece Hall Halifax -12th June 2025