The Dangerous Summer.

A triple-act package beneath the oldest shopping centre in Leeds proves that the pop-punk show is still alive and well, with rhythmic twists and fascinatingly gravelled tones.

“How we doin’ tonight, Leeds?” The Dangerous Summer frontman AJ Perdomo drawls behind his bass, early into their hour-plus set in a basement venue underneath the city’s oldest shopping centre.

The vocalist looks a far cry from the group’s halcyon era as upstarts on the Warped Tour, clean-cut fringe curl replaced by the flowing locks and stubble of a Seventies axeman, complete with laconic drawl. “Let’s move,” he intones. “This ain’t no Milton Keynes.”

Perdomo remains the lone original member of the Maryland scene outfit, whose reputation for a combustible existence ultimately helped torpedo their original iteration between 2006 and 2014.

After rhythm guitarist Cody Payne was sentenced to a year in prison in 2017, they reformed and resumed their career without him; their fourth record since, Gravity, was released this summer to arguably career-best notices.

This triple-act package comes alongside fellow South Atlantic outfit Broadside and Britain’s own happydaze, hailing from across the border in Edinburgh. The latter are out of the gates early on, with frontman Luke Bovill working his perch hard on the tiny box stage. They rattle through a set built on pop-punk forefathers with a few rhythmic twists; the melodic alt-rock of Cool Blue cuts through intelligently, while Missing Out encourages free-form moshing at the base of the crowd.

Broadside studiously bring out their hooks in force, drawing heavily from last year’s terrific fourth record Hotel Bleu across another half-hour sojourn. Ollie Baxxter gabbles at an impressive rate of miles-per-minute, but draws notable applause when he acknowledges the band are no longer proud to be American. His vocal howls on opener Stranger might be the best performance of the night, while they locate a curious R&B sex-swagger on Cruel, until the massive riffs duly drop in.

Arriving five minutes late, and departing five early before curfew, The Dangerous Summer nevertheless cram most of their career touchstones into an emo-heavy performance.

Perdomo’s stylings add a fascinatingly gravelled approach to new cuts with sonic maturity, such as Pacific Ocean and What's An Hour Really Worth, as well as other reunion-era material like Way Down and Ghosts.

But the clutch from their early days still elicits the biggest responses. By the time they close their main set with the singer inciting a circle pit around himself in the crowd to The Permanent Rain, there’s barely any punters who haven’t been dragged into the sweat-speckled melee.