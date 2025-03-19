Gig review: The Darkness at York Barbican

The Darkness.

With a third coming feted by younger generations, the Lowestoft outfit still know that baked-in nostalgia is part of their appeal to heavy-metal hedonism and hard-rock camp riffs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m the birthday boy!” Justin Hawkins cries with delight as he is lauded with a sparkly blue sash that reads 50 in block letters from the front of the crowd at York Barbican. Neckerchief buffeted by the sonic thrum of the rest of The Darkness behind him, he beams as he wraps it across his lithe frame before divesting himself of the rest of his clothes. “What an unexpected surprise!”

The Lowestoft outfit find themselves fascinatingly orientated within the British musical lexicon as they celebrate their 25th anniversary. Revered and reviled in equal measure amid the first flush of success behind debut Permission to Land, a five-year immolation from 2006 to 2011 laid the path for a second life as mid-tier festival party merchants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, the third coming has arrived. Buoyed by Hawkins’ viral social media success, and feted by younger generations, The Darkness return to a sold-out tour, capped by a return to Wembley Arena, for fans old and new. A quarter-century on, they have transcended national punchline status with bombastic glee.

There has always been a whiff of pantomime about them, their songs keenly the ménage à trois between the operatic showmanship of Queen, the twin-prong harmonies of Thin Lizzy and the three-chord crunch of AC/DC. Yet the baked-in nostalgia of their glam-stomp giddiness is part of their appeal; Hawkins, plus brother-guitarist Dan, bassist Frankie Poullain and drummer Rufus Taylor, have long surpassed in-joke sensibilities with their line in riotous hard-rock camp.

Their eighth record, Dreams on Toast, drops at the end of March and they dutifully rifle through half-a-dozen or so songs in advance of its release. Their frontman remains tremendously spry too, waiting only a handful of tunes before he busts out his signature boot-knocking handstands and double entendres; ferociously fit at fifty, his navel-splitting leotards may be off the menu but he barely breaks a sweat all night.

Still, the blatant bangers retain that lightning-in-a-bottle joie de vivre, lustily anthemic to the last; Growing On Me and Get Your Hands Off My Woman pack that heavy metal hedonism, while the stadium lighters power balladry of Love Is Only a Feeling genuinely remains a terrific singalong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad