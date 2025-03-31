Gig review: The Delines, Peter Bruntnell at Leeds City Varieties

The Delines.

A double bill of American cult heroes provides a sparkling evening of entertainment.

Some way into tonight’s spellbinding performance, The Delines guitarist and songwriter Willy Vlautin outlines the upward trajectory of a touring band, as measured by gig venue bathrooms. First, there’s a toilet seat. Next, you might get a door on the toilet cubicle. If you hit the big time, the cubicle door will lock.

Without sight of the facilities available for performers at tonight’s sold-out venue, it’s safe to assume that the Portland, Oregon country-soul quintet have reached a pinnacle by playing the City Varieties. At one point, Vlautin (also an acclaimed novelist) and singer Amy Boone (who prove jovial and graceful hosts, swapping gags and proffering warm thanks to everyone involved in helping the band play for us tonight) stop the proceedings to marvel at the plush and majestic interior of this beautifully restored theatre established back in 1865.

You wouldn’t exactly call The Delines an overnight success. Vlautin spent 20-odd years steering much-loved cult heroes of downtrodden, gritty Americana Richmond Fontaine, who ran out of road in the early 2010s (amicably: the band’s drummer Sean Oldham is behind the kit tonight, and bassist Dave Harding is also present, albeit as an audience member). Boone, meanwhile, served in Austin, Texas alt. country group The Damnations for over a decade.

The Delines was born out of Vlautin’s intent to channel his love for the tragic intensity of country-got-soul soul ballads into more melodically sophisticated material than his own limited singing voice could handle. Smartly dressed in front of a simple backdrop that resembles a star-filled night sky (in fact, the stage presentation brings to mind the casino venue covers circuit the luckless musician at the core of Vlautin’s latest and finest novel The Horse gets stuck in), the five-piece’s chemistry is palpable tonight.

From the gritty guitar stabs and white-knuckled intensity of Nancy and The Pensacola Pimp and the misleadingly jaunty catchiness of Left Hook Like Frazier to the muted loneliness of Surfers in Twilight and the Stax-hued studies in anxiety and wounded reflection in The Haunting Thoughts and Don’t Think Less of Me, the band excel in the twilit, faintly glimmering grooves and gentle propulsion this deep-blue material requires to truly shine.

The bulk of tonight’s set drawn from the band’s very recently released fourth album Mr. Luck and Ms. Doom. Understandably so: building on 2022’s superlative The Sea Drift, the new tunes demonstrate a sharper, more punchy approach alongside more expansive arrangements, which often find Cory Gray contributing mournful trumpet whilst also continuing to play single-handed keyboards tonight.

Harry Houdini reportedly performed at the City Varieties, which is fitting, as the characters in these songs have a near-magical ability to make stability and good luck disappear. Seventeen songs filled with blue collar American lives (a setting Vlautin clearly knows well) careering off the rails amidst poor choices, bad company and doomed attempts at respite and escape could easily collapse into sub-Bukowskian griminess.

However, Boone’s compelling, nuanced performance – essentially stepping into the skin of the damaged people that populate these songs – highlights the vast reserves of compassion, warmth and resilience in Vlautin’s remarkable lyrics, which pack an unmatched ability to sketch entirely believable characters and situations in a few terse lines.

For example, the title of tonight’s near-acapella closer Dilaudid Diane might read as almost a self-parody of Vlautin’s laments of self-sabotage, but the song itself turns out to be a heartbreaking study of promise slipping into disrepair and chaos, set to a swooning doo-wop style melody.

Houdini is also referred to in the title of the latest album by veteran UK songwriter Peter Bruntnell, who opens tonight’s proceedings with the type of captivating performance that makes the phrase ‘support act’ seem a bit dismissive.

